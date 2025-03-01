Howard Stern reveals the creepy detail he noticed about Sofia Vergara: "How old were you when..."

Howard Stern came under fire after making Sofia Vergara uncomfortable with his remarks on 'The Howard Stern Show'

Columbian actress Sofia Vergara once had a bizarre interview with Howard Stern! In 2003, the 'Modern Family,' alum appeared in an episode of Stern's radio show 'The Howard Stern Show' to promote her rom-com movie 'Chasing Papi.' During the interview, Stern made some inappropriate remarks about Vergara's body. According to The Things, the podcast show host described Vergara as "Walking Viagra." In addition to this, Stern continued to make crude comments about Vergara's posterior and her hips. When Vergara entered the studio, Stern greeted her by saying, "Buenos dias muy bien."

Stern kicked off the conversation by asking Vergara about her breasts. "You got your breasts at a young age. Didn't you? This is what I've learned about you?" Stern asked Vergara. After hearing Stern's question, Vergara had an embarrassed laugh and quipped, "Where did you learn that?" Then, Stern questioned Vergara, "How old were you when you started to develop your breasts? You were upset when you were a young girl that your breasts were becoming very big." In her response, Vergara said, "Yeah because I was skinny. Now, I'm not. I'm proud."

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge chimed in, "You told your mother, 'Mom I don't want big breasts I'm embarrassed by them' and your mother turned to you and she gave you the best advice of your life?" to which Vergara responded, "Don't remove them because when you're going to get older you're going to regret it." Later on, the interview reached a tipping point when Stern put forth questions about Vergara breastfeeding her son. For the unversed, Vergara gave birth to her son, Manolo Gonzalez, when she was 19 years old. Stern questioned Vergara, “Did you breastfeed your son?” In her response, the 'Griselda' actress quipped, "Yes."

Soon afterward, Stern went on to say, “Oh, that must’ve been unbelievable," to which Vergara retorted, "It wasn’t unbelievable, I was, like, 19." As per Buzzfeed, Stern remarked, “You must’ve had so much milk. Right? How much milk?” Vergara tried to brush it off and said, "No respect here!” Stern didn't stop there, he repeatedly stated the same thing over and over again in the episode. Then, Stern told Vergara, “I’m respecting you all over the place.” The conversation turned even more awkward when Stern asked Vergara to feed him. At that point, Vergara mentioned that she wasn't pregnant and he shared, “That can be arranged.”

After the episode was released, Stern faced a lot of backlash from the viewers for his disgusting comments. One social media user wrote, "What a creep. Absolutely no respect for her or what she’s here to do. Every sentence is a sexual one, constantly hitting on her and making her uncomfortable." Followed by a second user who penned, "What the hell? this is so disgusting and disturbing." Another user commented, "Ew this makes me wanna throw up. She’s too good for this." A fourth user chimed in, "This is borderline creepy. If this interview aired in 2021 and Howard Stern was in his mid 30's he'd be canceled in a jiffy rightfully so. He's lucky that this interview didn't air in 2021 but rather 2003 otherwise his career would be over. I can't wait till he does something very controversial that makes YouTube executives want to ban his channel for good. That would be the best day of my life. I can't stand creepy narcs like Howard Stern. They just make my skin crawl."