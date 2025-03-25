What did Michael Jackson do on his last day? He was ready for his tour and then everything changed

Michael Jackson's unfortunate passing has to be one of the most talked-about events of the early 2000s. The Grammy Award winner was reportedly on the path to reviving his career, gearing up for a series of comeback concerts. However, on June 25, 2009, the world was mourning for the King of Pop when the news of his unfortunate passing broke. Jackson's death was officially attributed to an overdose of the anesthetic propofol, and his physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was even sentenced to prison. However, even 15 years later, the curiosity around Jackson's life is at its peak, making fans wonder what Jackson's last day was like.

Pop star Michael Jackson speaks with photographers during a break in his testimony December 3, 2002 in Santa Maria, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Ruymen - Pool)

A day before Jackson's tragic passing, on June 24, 2009, the singer was busy with rehearsals for his comeback tour, feeling the pressure as he struggled with sleeplessness. The Associated Press further revealed that rehearsal ended around midnight with a performance of 'Earth Song," where Jackson hugged his dancers, thanked the crew, and wished them well, saying, "God bless you," as per the Los Angeles Times. He then returned to his home on Carolwood Drive, briefly stopping at the metal gate to greet a small group of fans outside.

As Jackson pulled into the driveway, his bodyguard noticed Dr. Murray's car parked outside, a frequent sight on past nights. Jackson's security escorted him into the house and to the foot of the stairs, where only Murray's and Jackson's children were allowed upstairs. Soon after arriving home, Jackson began complaining of fatigue and expressed that he needed sleep. Throughout the night and morning, the 'Billie Jean' singer was administered a series of drugs to help him sleep, with Dr. Murray responsible for giving him the powerful substances. Later, Jackson was found unresponsive. He was rushed to a hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, who found him in cardiac arrest and not breathing. Despite efforts to revive him, they were unsuccessful.

In another report by Time, it was revealed that Jackson spent time rehearsing for his upcoming 50-concert London tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Surrounded by friends and colleagues, he was excited to see the major set pieces come together. Vocal director Dorian Holley noted that Jackson was "glowing" and finally seeing the show come together after months of planning. Holley also observed that Jackson seemed more contemplative during rehearsals but was fully engaged and involved in the tour's preparations.

Holley further shared that Jackson often placed the focus of his tour into perspective, saying, "This is what we’re here for, to spread a message of love and taking care of the planet, that we want people to understand it's very, very dear and not to take it for granted." Holley further shared that Jackson was fully prepared to take on the world again, and by his final night, he knew he was ready. Holley explained, "You would think that, on the one hand, the world has kind of beaten him up, and you could forgive him for having some trepidation and fear. But he didn't have any of that." Holley expressed his admiration for Jackson's readiness, saying, "Words fail to describe what people would have seen with the tour," and lamented, "I so wish there could have been just one concert so the world would have seen."