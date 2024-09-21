How much does 'Abbott Elementary' cast make per episode? ABC's hit comedy show stars get massive raise

There seems to be a massive raise in the salaries for the cast members of 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4, as compared to that of Season 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The Emmy-winning comedy 'Abbott Elementary' is making a return with Season 4, set to premiere on Wednesday, October 9, bringing back its talented cast, including creator Quinta Brunson and newcomer William Stanford Davis. As the show's popularity soars, so do the stars's salaries.

The main cast is set for significant pay hikes in 'Abbott Elementary's Season 4, with some seeing their pay double or even triple from previous seasons, according to a report by Deadline. A well-deserved reward for another hilarious year at the beloved elementary school. If you're wondering who got paid how much, then you've come to the right place.

Here's how much each cast member of 'Abbott Elementary' gets paid for Season 4

A still from 'Abbott Elementary' (@abc)

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson, creator and star of 'Abbott Elementary', is set for a major pay bump, earning $350,000 to $400,000 per episode this season for her role as Janine Teagues. Additionally, Brunson's overall deal with Warner Bros. TV covers her work as an executive producer, asserting her position as a leading force behind the hit series.

Tyler James Williams

Golden Globe winner Tyler James Williams is cashing in on his success as teacher Gregory Eddie in 'Abbott Elementary'. Williams will earn a whopping $250,000 per episode in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph is getting a significant salary boost for her beloved role as Barbara Howard in 'Abbott Elementary'. She will be earning about $250,000 per episode this season.

Janelle James

Comedian Janelle James, known for her hilarious portrayal of Principal Ava Coleman in 'Abbott Elementary', is laughing all the way to the bank. Reports indicate she'll earn $200,000 per episode this season.

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays the no-nonsense teacher, Melissa Schemmenti, on the show, will reportedly also be making $200,000 per episode.

Chris Perfetti

Chris Perfetti, who charms audiences as a young teacher, Jacob Hill, in 'Abbott Elementary', is getting a significant salary boost. It was later reported he'll earn $200,000 per episode this season.

William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis, 'Abbott Elementary's' beloved Mr. Johnson, sees his salary soar to $100,000 per episode in Season 4, rewarding his hilarious contributions to the hit series since its debut.

When and where to watch 'Abbott Elementary' Season 4?

A still from 'Abbott' Elementary' (@abc)

'Abbott' Elementary' Season 4 will be available on Prime Video from Wednesday, October 9. Don't have a Prime Video subscription? No worries! Prime membership costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually, with various discounts available.

'Prime Access' is $6.99/month for government assistance recipients, while 'Prime Student' is $7.49/month or $69/year for college enrollees, offering exclusive perks. Amazon provides a 30-day trial for Prime and Prime Access, allowing users to explore benefits before committing.

'Abbott Elementary' Season 4 trailer

