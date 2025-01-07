How much do the '90 Day Fiancé' cast get paid? Surprisingly, its a lot lower than we thought

“Production is not allowed to pay for any travel, lodging, translators, or in any way aid the visa process or pay towards any of it," one alum said.

TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, which began in 2014 has aired ten successful seasons. Despite its success and huge fan base, contestants have complained about receiving poor paychecks from the streaming giant. As per InTouch Weekly, TLC alum Deavan Clegg stated that the cast members are 'severely' undercompensated. “We only got $1,000 per episode we were featured in,” Clegg, revealed via her Instagram Stories during a Q&A on August 25, 2023. “We paid all travel costs, parking (when filming) food most days. Sometimes we would be reimbursed for certain things like clothing.”

She continued, “So for season 2, I wasn’t paid out completely till almost a year after filming. We did get $1,500 for the tell-all. If I were to compare [the] cost to what needed to be spent to get to locations, food, clothing that wasn’t reimbursed, I was close to breaking even.” Further airing her frustration, the reality star claimed they were also not allowed any kind of offline promotional work, such as appearances on podcasts and other media channels. The cast was also barred from uploading any content on their YouTube channels. “I was even asked to stop doing my YouTube channel. This is how I made money and they didn’t like that,” she said.

Meanwhile, Couple Chris Thieneman and Nikki Cooper claimed that after allowing the production crew to film in their house, they were compensated with 'one dinner date' and reimbursed for cleaning fees. Danielle Jbali also revealed shocking details about being underpaid in 2018. “We don’t make millions from doing the TV show,” she wrote. “For those of you questioning what happened to my show money. I bought my home, bought appliances, did some repairs to the home, paid for an STNA class, and put down a payment on a newer car. It was not spent foolishly.”

During a June 2020 appearance on the Domenick Nati podcast show, the TLC star shared, “It’s close to around $10,000 if you are in all episodes for the season." Additionally, Jbali stated the network had strict rules— enforced through NDA clauses— for about nine months after the show ended to get fully paid. Similarly, another alum Paul Staehle had to start a GoFundMe page to manage his growing expenses.

According to Stylecaster, he aired his grievances on Facebook at the time, saying, “We are treated very well by production. Also, yes we do get paid. However, our story is extremely expensive and difficult for production. It costs production probably more on our story than any other couple,” he wrote. “Production is not allowed to pay for any travel, lodging, translators, or in any way aid the visa process or pay towards any of it.” Former reality star Anfisa Arkhipchenko also slammed the network. “I don’t agree to be a clown for pennies on a dollar while the network makes millions.” Jibri Bell who appeared in season nine revealed that TLC never works out financial aides for foreign contestants and they are left to fend for their own.