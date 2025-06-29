‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant breaks the Bonus Round curse — and nails it in lightning-fast style

"The puzzle is fittting yet again! Fair enough to the 19 losses in a row! Now we have 2 wins in a row!" a fan reacted.

'Wheel of Fortune' fans breathed a sigh of relief as Jocelyn Dannebaum-Jackson broke the Bonus Round losing streak and won $40,000. Jackson said being invited to spin the wheel fulfilled a lifelong dream. She told correspondent Maggie Sajak she had crossed something off her “huge bucket list,” recalling how she and her mother used to watch the show together as a child. TThe realtor also shared that she plans to take a lavish trip to Nashville using part of her winnings, according to TVInsider.

Dannebaum-Jackson, who is also a lead singer in a rock band, was pitted against Scott DeFalco, from Staten Island, New York, and C Paige, from Chesapeake, Virginia. She took the lead by solving the second toss-up after DeFalco answered the first correctly. The realtor cruised ahead by quickly solving the first-round puzzle, “Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives,” earning $5,000. She extended her streak by solving the “Before and After” and “Speaker of the House of Cards” puzzles, raising her total to $6,100.

Dannebaum-Jackson was unstoppable as she won the prize puzzle, “Live Music Hot Spots,” which sponsored a luxurious trip to Nashville, Tennessee—and zoomed her total earnings to $16,150. She surprised Ryan Seacrest by securing two more wins out of the three Triple Toss-Ups. Contestant Paige could only put as much effort into winning the "Heating up Leftovers" round. She clinched the night by solving “Mr. Personality,” earning $4,500 and advancing to the Bonus Round. Dannebaum-Jackson ended up with the grand total of $24,650, DeFalco was given a courtesy amount of $1,000, while Piage could only secure $2,000.

Vanna White and contestant Jocelyn Dannebaum-Jackson on 'Wheel of Fortune' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Dannebaum-Jackson had her husband, De'Jon, and two besties named Sarah cheer her on from backstage. She chose the category "Phrase," and the puzzle board showcased "R, S, T, L, N, and E.” The realtor then chose "P, D, M, and A.” The puzzle board then displayed "_A_R EN_ _ _ _.” Without hesitation, Dannebaum-Jackson solved the puzzle “Fair Enough” almost instantly. She ended up making a total of $64,650. “Ok, that was fast,” Seacrest admired. “That was quick, lightning fast,” he added. Fans couldn't hold back their excitement. "The puzzle is fitting yet again! Fair enough to the 19 losses in a row! Now we have 2 wins in a row! Hey Jocelyn, the next round of margaritas is on you! $40,000! Things are looking up!" a viewer lauded. "Nice win for her! That puzzle got an easy one again, just like that! Even with these extra letters, that was a really great solve to win that $40,000 in cash! And of course, oh boy. There is gonna be a home on the wheel once again!" a fan gushed.