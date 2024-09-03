How many times has Hope Solo been arrested? Soccer icon's off-field behavior affected her career

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It is undeniable that Hope Solo is among the best players in American soccer history, but her life has always been fraught with controversy which will be further examined in the latest episode of the sports documentary series 'Untold', 'Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer'. Solo, a two-time Olympic winner, wowed fans with her extraordinary abilities from 2000 to 2016 and presently owns the US record for most career clean sheets.

As much as Solo's triumphs are appreciated, her complicated relationship with the law has sparked debate among fans. Solo's off-field conduct has often eclipsed her on-field exploits, including getting arrested, which has not only tarnished her image but also had serious ramifications for her professional career.

Did Hope Solo assault her half-sister?

Solo's legal troubles escalated dramatically when she was arrested on June 21, 2014, on allegations of two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault, as per The Sporting News. Reports further state that she was accused of assaulting her half-sister and nephew, but she claimed self-defense.

Solo's lawyer, reportedly, argued that the victims were contradictory in their statements and were also uncooperative in the investigation. A Washington judge eventually dropped all domestic violence allegations against her following a protracted court struggle in 2015.

Why was Hope Solo charged with misdemeanor child abuse?

Solo's legal difficulties worsened in 2022, when she was arrested in North Carolina on allegations of misdemeanor child abuse, resisting arrest, and driving while under the influence, according to CNN US. As per reports, the Winston-Salem Police Department reported that Solo was detained in a business parking lot while inside a car with her twins.

After her arrest, Solo was freed from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center and eventually pleaded guilty to driving while inebriated in North Carolina, surrendering her driver's license, according to the Bleacher Report. Reportedly, two other charges, misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer, were eventually dropped. Solo got a suspended sentence of 24 months in jail and an active term of 30 days, which were credited as time spent owing to her hospitalization at a rehabilitation center, and was also fined $3,100.

Why was Hope Solo suspended from the National team?

Stevens was apprehended for driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a van belonging to the US Soccer team in Manhattan Beach hotel in 2015 as per TMZ Sports. Reports indicate that Hope also had to suffer the wrath of the management of the Soccer team, as a result of allowing him to drive the van while intoxicated and displaying aggressive behavior toward the arresting officers.

Following the incident, U.S. Soccer promptly suspended Solo from the National Team for a period of 30 days. The suspension was imposed due to her choice of allowing her intoxicated husband to operate the team van

