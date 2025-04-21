Simon Cowell once ditched the judge's seat and took the stage on 'AGT' — or so we thought

As a judge on 'America's Got Talent', we've seen Simon Cowell launch several young talents into pop stars. However, we've rarely ever heard the record mogul croon popular numbers himself. Except this one occasion (kind of). Creators of 'Metaphysic', an A.I. company, once stunned judges and audience alike when they had an AI version of Cowell take the stage. "Our company is called Metaphysic and we use artificial intelligence to create hyper-real content," founders Tom Graham, an Australian, and Chris, a Belgian, explained during their introduction.

"We're gonna invite our good friend Daniel Emmett on stage, who you guys are familiar with from a previous season," they said, referring to the opera singer who was part of season 13. "I remember who Daniel is," Cowell acknowledged. Emmett was eliminated during the Judge Cuts 1 episode in 2018, as per Gold Derby. "We only actually met in person two days ago," the founder shared. "And we're gonna show the audience something kind of amazing. "You on how many years ago?" Cowell jogged his memory as Emmett came on stage. "Four years ago," the singer replied. "So, how did you meet?" Cowell prodded.

Simon Cowell at 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 at Dolby Theatre on September 17, 2019, in Hollywood, CA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison)

"We met because, of course, I'm a fan of what they do online, and they're fans of 'AGT'. When they asked me to be a part of this wonderful, unique, original thing...I couldn't say no," Emmett explained. The opera singer then rendered a powerful version of Chicago's 'You're the Inspiration' while a hyper-realistic projection of Cowell played on the screen, mimicking the actions of Emmett. The live audience cheered and applauded, while the other judges, equally stunned, gave a standing ovation.

Thank you so much for all your support so far 💙 it means the world to us. We really need your votes to win @AGT 🙏 So if you haven't already, please add a vote here: https://t.co/riZaQeepM9 @tomgtgraham @vfxchrisume @EmilioSantoro5 @DanielEmmet @LorenaPeril #makaylaphillips pic.twitter.com/7y0J4DFn1v — Metaphysic.ai (@Metaphysic_ai) September 14, 2022

"You need all the love with the contest. I know it's strange. Still, I love you, Daniel," Cowell said, clearly at a loss for words. "Simon, I love you," Emmett shot back. "Always said, is there such a thing as a perfect contestant, a great singer who looks incredible. We just found them," Cowell joked. "Honestly, this was the best thing I've seen all day," Heidi Klum agreed. "I think it's Simon, 20 years ago singing," Sofía Vergara hilariously chimed. "To make us smile and make us laugh. That's what we want from whatever stands on that X. So I'd love to begin voting just by saying, Yes," Howie Mandel added. Soon, Emmett secured a 'yes' from all the judges.

'Metaphysic' earned its rightful place in the season 17 finale and rendered a crackling performance by re-creating a hyperrealistic version of Elvis Presley and the judges. The AI version of Presley entertained the audience with 'Hound Dog' and 'Devil in Disguise'. But, despite their popular performance, the futuristic company ended up losing the top spot for fourth place in the competition.