Michael Jackson's bodyguard reveals what really killed King of Pop and it wasn't drugs: "He once said..."

Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard suspects there’s more to his 2009 death from acute propofol intoxication—beyond his doctor’s conviction

Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, Bill Whitfield, has dropped a bombshell about the pop icon’s tragic death. As Jackson’s last personal security guard before his passing in 2009, Whitfield has spent years questioning whether the singer’s death was truly an accident—or something more sinister. In a revealing interview with The US Sun, he admitted to long-held doubts about what really happened. “Do I think someone made a mistake? Yes. I've tried to work on the thoughts of whether could this have been intentional. But the thought that [he died] at the hands of someone intentionally, doesn't weigh with me. I've often been asked, what do I think killed him? And I've told people, a lot of everything. And includes a lot of us," Whitfield said.

Whitfield further added, "There were so many people that wanted not only to be near him but there were so many people who wanted something from him. And that can be overwhelming. He was definitely stressed out. And stress kills. I like to [think] he didn't just pass away, he left. He left this place, this world, for a better place because the rest that he needed he would never got in this lifetime."

Whitfield began working as Jackson's bodyguard in December 2006. Around the same time, Jackson was cleared of shocking child sex abuse allegations pressed against them, as per News.com. Whitfeld stated that the case took Jackson's mental health. "He was sad about a lot [of things]. Things were different, he had just come off facing a couple of trials. Like everybody, I heard all the stories prior to working for him, so it would only be normal for me to go into the situation wondering," Whitfield uttered.

In the same interview, Whitfield stated that he closely observed Jackson's behavior through different circumstances. Whitfield continued, "Being that up close and personal with someone, if that was the situation, it would reveal itself. I paid close attention to him and his surroundings and how he interacted with his kids, and other people. I never wanted to believe these things, but I definitely kept an eye out, paid extra attention, because I didn't know him until I started working for him."

Whitfield also mentioned that he saw the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker as a "very good friend." At that point, Whitfield also shed light on alleged sexual abuse allegations pressed against Jackson. "I'm just sorry he wasn't around long enough to actually tell his side of the story so people could get a better understanding of who he was. He would never hurt a child. That wasn't the man I knew. He once said he would slit his wrist before hurting a child. So I know those accusations were hurtful for him. I can tell that changed him," Whitfield explained.

In case you didn't know, Jackson passed away at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009, in Los Angeles. As per a report by ABC News, Jackson’s death was attributed to acute propofol intoxication, with reports confirming that propofol and lorazepam were the main drugs involved. His personal doctor, Conrad Murray, had administered the medications in an attempt to treat Jackson’s chronic insomnia. However, in November 2011, Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison. He ultimately served only two years before being released in October 2013.