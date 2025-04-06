‘American Idol’ singer apologized to Katy Perry after he picked Taylor Swift as his favorite

'American Idol' had a 'Bad Blood' moment when the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry feud spilled over during live auditions. Luke Bryan literally stirred a hornet's nest when he asked a contestant, "Who do you look up to as an artist?" and the young man gave a shocking reply that resurrected Perry's sarcastic side, Teen Vogue reported. “I’m sorry for this, Katy,” he said. "Taylor Swift. I love Taylor Swift.” The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker appeared unfazed and tried to 'Shake it Off' with a candid answer, “Oh, you don’t have to be sorry,” she replied. “I love her as a songwriter as well.”

Perry was reportedly accused of stealing background dancers for her Prismatic tour from Swift's Red World Tour, Glamour reported. In 2014, the 'Blank Space' singer hired Perry's friend, Swedish songwriter Max Martin, to pen the lyrics of the revengeful female anthem - 'Bad Blood'. The same year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Swift confirmed that the dark track was dedicated to a female pop artist. "It had to do with business," the 'Love Story' singer told the famed publication. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me." Meanwhile, Perry was ready to bury the hatchet while repeating her famous lines about Swift being an amazing songwriter.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry at the 2011 American Music Awards on November 20, 2011, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

“I am ready to let it go,” Perry told The Thrive Global Podcast, CEO Arianna Huffington, in 2017. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter.” The 'Fireworks' singer acknowledged her shortcomings and stated that she was ready to forgive Swift despite their differences. "I just really, truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion,” she said. The same year, Perry released 'Swish Swish' featuring Nicki Minaj, which was rumored to be a diss track against Swift.

Perry clarified on Sirius XM that it was her victory anthem, "Swish Swish just basically is like I will stay winning. I just like you know, I'm above that crap I'm going to stay winning you're going to try to hold me down. I'm going to come out like a Phoenix Rising." When the hosts inquired if the song was meant for her famous rival, Perry neither confirmed nor denied but stated her side of the story again, "You know, it's not about any one thing. Of course, we have our situation, but she shut me down and wrote a song about it." In 2018, Perry presented Swift with an olive branch as a sign of peace offering.

"So I just got to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift posted on Instagram Stories. "This means so much to me." She captioned the video and added, "Thank you, Katy." The 'Cruel Summer' singer reciprocated the gesture by sending home-baked cookies to Perry with 'Peace at Last' scrawled across the plate with frosting. The pop icons have remained cordial ever since.