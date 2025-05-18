She was just 11 when she won 'AGT' — and her jaw-dropping audition changed the show forever

"That was unbelievable," said judge Judge Brandy Norwood while lauding this 11-year-old contestant's performance

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' is undoubtedly the safe haven for artists who not only get a chance to shine on a grand stage but also access to new opportunities. Since its debut in 2006, the talent show has welcomed performers from all walks of life. While there have been several contestants who have made the show a memorable one, nothing beats this season one winner, who remains one of the most iconic contestants in the show's history. Her influence still weighs heavy on the 'AGT' legacy, inspiring the other artists to do their level best.

Bianca Ryan arrives at the 'Holiday Tree Lighting' at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Image Source: GC Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo)

The winner in discussion is Bianca Ryan, who enamored judges with her stellar performance, which in a way set the bar extremely high for everyone else. For the unversed, Ryan was just eleven years old at the time, making her one of the youngest winners in the history of the show. Not only that, but her performances and her win also encouraged many such young talents to participate in the 'AGT,' which, in turn, accelerated the popularity of the show and gave it an initial push to the masses.

Not only that, Ryan's magnificent audition also sets the bar so high that every future contestant has to buckle up to meet her standard. When Ryan took the stage and announced she would perform Jennifer Holliday’s powerhouse ballad 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going,' only a few expected the showstopping performance that followed. But Ryan stunned the judges and audience, especially when she held her final high note for over 15 seconds, as per NBC. Her final high note is one of the most memorable performances, making it an unforgettable audition.

Following a standing ovation, Judge Brandy Norwood said, "That was unbelievable. You are my favorite contestant in this competition." Fellow judge David Hasselhoff added a sentiment that stuck with audiences, saying, "You know what, kid? You're a star." Her powerful performance cemented Ryan's talent, as to date she remains the youngest winner in 'AGT' history.

Since winning 'America’s Got Talent,' Ryan has faced a major setback with paralyzed vocal cords that required surgery and led to a 10-year break from singing. She made a comeback in 2020 on 'AGT: The Champions' and has since toured and performed at events, as per People. Ryan also sang the national anthem at Madison Square Garden in 2022 and continues to release music on Spotify and social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Ryan (@officialbiancaryan)

Additionally, Ryan also released her first independent EP after years of setbacks, and Yahoo Music’s Reality Rocks premiered the lyric video for the EP’s first single, 'One Day.' In a conversation with Yahoo Music, Ryan said, "I have waited over a year to release 'One Day.' If you would have asked me a year ago, I would have thought my music would never be released. I went through a ton of roadblocks in 2015 and 2016 that I never saw coming, including two vocal cord surgeries due to a virus I didn't know I had," as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

Despite the hardships, Ryan kept writing, as he said, "Even in vocal recovery, I knew I could still write. I could reflect on my life and all of my experiences and write lyrics. I could write my story. And that's what I did. I kept going back and editing my lyrics for 'One Day,' and I can finally say it is my story.” She also talked about her resilience, saying, "It's a story I've been waiting to share for so long. I want everyone to know that I didn’t just disappear after my early success in music. I've been pushing and persevering every day. Some people may have left the journey with me, but I am still here."