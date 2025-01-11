How '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton's controversial rehab decision divided fans: "She's been such a..."

"She acts like she's 10 years old maybe she's matured a bit for this season," a fan criticized the reality star.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has documented an inspirational weight loss journey on the reality show. However, during the earlier phase of her food addiction, she ruffled a few feathers with her stubborn attitude. According to The Sun, the reality star incurred the wrath of her fans when she decided to pursue ' a healthy lifestyle' all on her own. "I miss my bed. I miss my family. I think I'm ready to go. I want to try and get the rest of the weight off on my own," she said in a November 2021 episode while discussing her views with food addiction rehab administrator, Kelly.

Tammy's down 60 pounds! Only one more day until the season premiere of #1000lbSisters, tune in TOMORROW at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/pNybCtm3H0 — TLC Network (@TLC) November 14, 2021

In the short clip posted on X the reality star can be seen arguing with the administrator to leave the facility, "I know I'm supposed to lose pounds, but 60 is great a start... I've been here long enough, I've seen what to do. I just gotta do it." She continues, "... if I do order out it'd be like one burger and nothing else... if I just get one burger a day..." However, Kelly gets worried that Slaton might backtrack and fall into unhealthy ways of eating once again. "See that's the part that I worry about. You are ready to go home on her own without support and face all the temptations by yourself."

Tammy doesn't really wanna lose the weight or she would stay. She has been such a jerk to Amy, Michael & Chris when they've tried to help her on the past seasons. She acts like she's 10 years old maybe she's matured a bit for this season — Aunt Kay (@Kaybird85) November 14, 2021

Fans at that time were furious with the TLC star's lack of commitment towards her weight loss goals, "Tammy doesn't really wanna lose the weight or she would stay. She has been such a jerk to Amy, Michael & Chris when they've tried to help her on the past seasons. She acts like she's 10 years old maybe she's matured a bit for this season," a fan criticized. "Girl, you really should have stayed. Especially if it was working out so well for you," a netizen advised. "Hope Tammy will decide to stay a while..she needs the positive help," another fan chimed.

She has no intention of losing weight. She’s ignorant, rude & obnoxious. She enjoys the attention she gets having people wait on her hand and foot. She has NO insight & her immature behavior is appalling. What a waste of resources. — AZMimsy (@Karen6420) November 28, 2021

"You asking for disaster. You should stay in," a critic slammed. "She has no intention of losing weight. She’s ignorant, rude & obnoxious. She enjoys the attention she gets having people wait on her hand and foot. She has NO insight & her immature behavior is appalling. What a waste of resources," an X user raged. However, the reality star proved her critics wrong and lost over 500 pounds within two years. "I had a lot of demons — inner demons that I had to fight. And I'm still fighting," Slaton said in a video posted on Instagram in August 2024. "It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back. Then what was this all for? Wasted time, wasted money, wasted effort. Waste," she added.

The proud television personality captioned the clip expressing gratitude and a sense of celebration towards her accomplishments."My life has been a rollercoaster, and I’m proud to share that I’ve lost over 500 pounds. So, join me as we embrace the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Let’s keep moving forward with love and positivity!" According to People, Slaton underwent bariatric surgery in July 2022 and is now gearing up for another positive body transformation.

The reality star wishes to get her excess skin removed through cosmetic surgery. “I’m afraid that I won’t get approved for skin removal,” she said while expressing concern. It was disclosed to Slaton at her consultation with the surgeon that she would require multiple surgeries and recovery periods to lose skin from head to toe. Fans anticipate a new season since 1000-lb Sisters season 6 finished airing in December. With the Slaton sisters' lives changing dramatically, plenty of new plot twists are waiting.