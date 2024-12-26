‘Home Alone’ fans are just realizing Macaulay Culkin's brother had a cameo in the Christmas classic

34 years since its release fans are only just realizing a very important detail from the film— Macaulay's real brother Kieran was also part of the film.

As the Holiday season rolls in, some of you must be bawling your eyes out to Love Actually, while others enjoy a laugh watching The Grinch. A fan favorite is also the Home Alone movies that screams Christmas. For the unversed, Home Alone 1 & 2 features Macaulay Culkin as the lead, Kevin McCallister, alongside Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O'Hara. The plot revolves around an eight-year-old boy, McCallister, who is accidentally left alone at home while his family heads to Paris for their Christmas vacation.

In Home Alone (1990), Kevin’s cousin, Fuller, is played by Kieran Culkin, the younger brother of Macaulay Culkin. pic.twitter.com/NJWF2ea0im — Hidden Movie Details (@moviedetail) December 17, 2020

The 1990 classic begins with McCallister wishing his family would just vanish as he doesn't get along with his siblings and cousins. Turns out Christmas miracles do happen as McCallister gets his wish on Christmas morning when a missed alarm creates chaos that ends with him being left behind as the family rushes to the airport. While initially, McCallister enjoys having the house to himself, things take a turn when a couple of robbers try to break in. Brave and undeterred, McCallister used tricks and booby traps to defend his house.

even with all his work in succession, my favourite kieran culkin line delivery will forever be this from home alone 2 pic.twitter.com/mXYcahr0GO — soph 🌝 (@soph_atkk) May 24, 2023

As per Tyla, 34 years since its release fans are only just realizing a very important detail from the film— Macaulay's real brother Kieran Culkin was also part of the Holiday classic. Yes, you read that right. The next time, you sit down to watch Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, look out for Kieran showing off his acting skills in his first on-screen role as McCallister's younger cousin, Fuller, who is known for peeing himself.

Fast forward a few years, Kieran bagged a leading role in HBO's beloved show Succession which ran for four seasons, from 2018 to 2023. The Golden Globe-winning actor garnered love and recognition for his great performance in the series. He went on to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Roman Roy in the show. Kieran also starred in Father of the Bride, Nowhere to Run, My Summer Story, She's All That, The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Margaret, Infinity Baby, Father of the Bride, Part 3 (ish), and No Sudden Move to name a few. Kieran was last seen in the 2024 comedy-drama movie A Real Pain which narrates the story of two Jewish American cousins who travel to Poland to pay homage to their late grandmother.

According to Parade, Kieran who made his acting debut at the age of 7 still likes to watch the Home Alone movies. In a conversation with the publication, the 42-year-old actor shared, “I used to watch it every year but now I tend to give it like, a break. I don’t think I watched it last year...so probably this year. Last year, I did Die Hard. My new favorite Christmas movie is The Night Before…Remember that one? It’s a good movie.”