Hollywood star reveals how he almost turned down a fan-favorite 'Friends' guest role

Over the course of its run, smash hit sitcom 'Friends' welcomed a slew of cameos

Even two decades after its finale, 'Friends' remains a beloved classic, thanks to its witty humor, relatable characters, and iconic fashion. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the sitcom enjoyed a glorious run of 10 seasons, making its actors overnight global sensations. It's not just the main cast of 'Friends' that captured attention; the show's unforgettable cameos also became fan favorites. One beloved guest star recently revealed that he was initially hesitant to join but now cherishes his memorable appearance.

A still from 'Friends' (Image Source: NBC)

The guest star in the discussion is Adam Goldberg, who is still remembered as one of the best guest stars of 'Friends'. Goldberg made a cameo in 'Friends' Season 2 as Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) roommate, which drew a wedge between him and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc). However, during an interview with the Independent, Goldberg confessed that he almost didn't audition for the character but eventually came around and is now happy with his decision.

Goldberg admitted, "I was a snob" after his success in 'Dazed and Confused', vowing not to do TV. He recalled, "I remember very specifically getting the call from my agent... and I was like, ‘No way. I’m not doing that show.’"

Despite his initial reluctance, Goldberg eventually took the role, admitting it was "much more fun than I had anticipated." Reflecting on working with Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, he shared, "When you’re working with somebody like [Perry], who has such great comedy chops, your game just gets elevated." He also praised the 'Friends' cast for their warmth, saying, "They were especially accommodating," and added that he spent time with the two Matts outside of work, "took them out on a bunch of nights."

While Goldberg cherishes his time on Friends, another guest star, Kathleen Turner, has a less favorable memory of her cameo. Turner made a memorable appearance as Chandler’s drag queen father, Charles Bing, in 'Friends' Season 7. However, she revealed that she did not feel "very welcomed" by the Friends cast during her guest role.

Reflecting on her 2001 experience, she admitted, “I didn’t feel very welcomed by the cast,” and described the atmosphere as “cliquey,” as per HuffPost. She also recalled struggling with her wardrobe, “I remember I was wearing this difficult sequinned gown — and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat.” She continued, "Finally it was one of the older crew members that said, ‘Get Miss Turner a chair.'" Turner also described the 'Friends' cast as a "tight little group," explaining, "The ‘Friends’ actors were such a clique - but I don’t think my experience with them was unique. I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered."

That said, Friends' long list of cameos is still ruling fans' hearts, contributing to the show's global fame. While Turner's experience may not be great, Goldberg's experience confirms that the show's enduring legacy lies in the chemistry of the iconic cast, making it clear that 'Friends' deserves its iconic status.