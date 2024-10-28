'Here' critics reviews: Young Tom Hanks proves he's every bit as good as the old Tom Hanks as movie unites critics

Robert Zemeckis uses a single viewpoint to observe families in one house over centuries in 'Here'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are reuniting on screen in 'Here', the latest film from 'Forrest Gump' director Robert Zemeckis. This unique story, based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, spans generations within the confines of a single house. With the camera fixed in one spot, the film observes different families living their lives over time, an ambitious concept that initially stirred excitement among fans.

However, early reviews have been less than kind. Critics agree that while Here has significant potential, its heavy reliance on flashy technology detracts from the storytelling. With a low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 25%, many reviewers feel the film lacks the emotional depth and connection necessary to support such a grand idea.

'Here' focuses more on the technological aspects of the film over character development

A still from 'Here' (@sonypictures)

Robert Zemeckis's 'Here' has earned mixed reactions. Some critics admire his bold use of modern technology, but many feel that the film’s experimental style overshadows its storytelling. The story takes place from a single viewpoint, letting the camera observe various families who have lived in one house for hundreds of years, using 'time itself' as the main narrative. While this concept sounded fascinating in the trailer, critics like The Daily Beast argue that it misses the mark, stating it is “an embarrassment” and fails to take advantage of its unique potential. They say the film doesn’t take full advantage of its unique setup to explore the lives of its characters in any meaningful way. IndieWire shared this view, adding that the technology—especially the CGI de-aging of Hanks and Wright—“seemed wasted on a film that lacked depth in its storytelling".

Many reviewers argue that the fixed-camera technique, which might work better on stage, does not translate well to film. While Deadline commended Zemeckis for blending the latest filmmaking technologies with relatable stories, they expressed disappointment that Here might have been more successful as a theater production. The unique approach could have offered a more intimate experience, but in a cinematic format, it struggles to connect with audiences. The Hollywood Reporter adds that this technical approach "boxes in" Hanks and Wright, limiting their ability to imbue their characters with the relatability and emotional resonance expected from such talented actors.

Here's experimental approach missed the mark due to a lack of emotional depth

A still from 'Here' (@sonypictures)

Despite Zemeckis's history of integrating technology with storytelling, his recent films have faced mixed responses. 'Here' continues this trend, with critics claiming that CGI takes precedence over narrative development. While classics like 'Back to the Future' and 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' are celebrated for their creativity, later works, including 'The Polar Express' and the live-action 'Pinocchio', have received lukewarm reviews.

In 'Here', Zemeckis seems to be pushing his boundaries even further, with a fixed-camera setup that allows the passage of time to be the main narrative engine. However, critics have found that this concept lacks emotional weight. While the film “roughly” explores intriguing philosophical questions about time and place, it quickly diverts into “far shallower threads,” including the “disappointed generic lives of four families”, as reported by Variety. Many reviews suggest that by keeping the camera in one place, the characters lack development, becoming almost secondary to the experimental style that ultimately underwhelms audiences. IGN even noted that the film “lacks some of the things that make it a movie,” hinting at the film's inability to evoke a traditional cinematic experience.

Fans were particularly excited to see Hanks and Wright reunite on screen under Zemeckis’ direction, but reviewers agree that the performances fall short of capturing the magic they once shared in Forrest Gump. Critics note that the film’s heavy reliance on technology, including de-aging CGI for both actors, overshadows their presence and chemistry. This marks a disappointment for fans who hoped for an emotionally resonant reunion. Instead of rekindling the charm of their previous work, 'Here' leaves both actors stranded in what is called a “heartless” narrative, as reported by UPI. This critique is a familiar refrain in reviews, as many feel that the film’s emotional potential was lost amidst Zemeckis' preoccupation with technical experimentation.

In summary, 'Here' is an ambitious attempt by Zemeckis to explore the passage of time and the stories of those who inhabit a single space. While the movie has undeniably innovative qualities, critics have argued that its focus on style over substance has left it emotionally hollow. The result is a film that lacks the heart and depth expected from a project involving such celebrated talent. Although Zemeckis’ commitment to experimentation is commendable, 'Here' highlights the pitfalls of prioritizing technology over a deeply engaging, human story.

'Here' trailer