Henry Winkler fanboyed over 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan with heartfelt letter: "Every episode..."

In 2019 while appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Winkler revealed that he enjoyed writing fan letters.

Emmy winner Henry Winkler is a die-hard fan of the hit neo-classical series 'Yellowstone', he confessed to having sent an appreciation letter to show creator Taylor Sheridan. In an exclusive with E! News in 2022, the 'Barry' star admitted to spending most of his free time watching dramas on TV during the pandemic. He recalled being thrilled to experience the Wild West world through the eyes of Sheridan, "Yellowstone is great. 1883 is great," he said. "I wrote a fan letter to Taylor Sheridan." "I said it's amazing to spend time with your storytelling because we are loving every episode of these things," he added.

Winkler also praised streaming giants for bringing world cinema into the living spaces. "During the pandemic, we watched television from Mexico, Spain, India, South Korea," he exclaimed. "The streamers are incredible. HBO, Apple, HBO Max. I'm telling you, TV is king right now." This is not the first time the Golden Globe winner has fanboyed over a celebrity. In 2019 while appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Winkler revealed that he enjoyed writing fan letters to honor other celebrities and performers for their work.

"You take pictures with everybody?" DeGeneres quizzed him on the show and that is when the veteran actor replied, "I do. Well, I think, also, if you see something and it is so incredible-- if you see a performance, like Sam Rockwell as Fosse, you have to write a letter." In jest, he added, "I write letters to everyone, but I get none back." The same year while appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' Winkler disclosed he had attracted over one million fanmail because of his iconic character Gene Cousineau in the comedy-drama series 'Barry'. He also joked that some of the letters were from his mother.

"Henry, I read that you said that you think you have received more than one million fan letters," Corden asked. Winkler replied, "Yes, it's true. I got 55,000 letters a week." He then went on to narrate a hilarious story about how his mother had written to him and asked for autographed photos. He challenged his mother about her request and learned that she wanted to flaunt herself by distributing his autographed photos to delighted fans when she went shopping or ran errands. Winkler was last seen in the 2021 action flick 'Normal', the producer has amassed a net worth of $40 million with his TV and film legacy.

The cast and creator Taylor Sheridan attend "Yellowstone" premiere at Paramount Pictures on June 11, 2018 in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that the TV season's favorite 'Yellowstone' finale garnered over 13.1 million viewers making it the most-viewed episode in the series' history. The final season also clocked 13.6 million viewers per episode making it the most-watched. "The whole Western genre has had such a big moment recently, and our show has something to do with that," Luke Grimes, who essayed the role of Kayce Dutton said about the show's popularity, as per Business Insider. Grimes also credited Sheridan behind the insane success of the show calling him "the best writer for this genre that has ever existed."