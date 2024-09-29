'He Slid Into Her DMs' Review: A must-watch for the entire family, but for very different reasons

Courtney Thorne-Smith and Stella Gregg starrer film 'He Slid Into Her DMs' is about cyberstalking

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Courtney Thorne-Smith, best known for featuring in 'Two and a Half Men', takes a challenging role in Lifetime's latest release 'He Slid Into Her DMs'. She plays a single mother to a teenage girl named Bernie (played by Stella Gregg). The life of this mother-daughter duo turns around for the worse when one of Bernie's social media followers shows up at their house with a gun.

Based on a true story, this latest Lifetime movie highlights the pressures young people face today-- chasing likes, followers, and superficial fame while ignoring real-life consequences. In a suspenseful narrative, the film attempts to educate youngsters and their parents about the dangers of social media in today's day and age.

'He Slid Into Her DMs' delivers an important message

The film isn't just meant for entertainment. Its ultimate aim is to show how things can go haphazardly wrong if you aren't careful enough while using social media. People today don't think twice before putting their entire lives on social media. Women easily become victims of cyberstalking and it never has a good outcome.

At first glance, Bernie's life seems perfect. She is popular on social media, has a loving boyfriend, and has even been selected by NYU. To help her single mother financially, she sells exclusive photos to her fans. This new gig connects her to Mason, a young man who becomes obsessed with her. Despite Bernie's attempt to maintain distance, Mason continues to chase her and it ends up in a tragedy.

'He Slid Into Her DMs' is a chilling yet realistic portrayal of how quickly online interactions can escalate into real-world dangers. The film underscores a powerful message: not everything you see on the internet is true, and you never know who’s on the other side of the screen.

Stella Gregg delivers stellar performance in 'He Slid Into Her DMs'

The film is packed with remarkable performances. Stella Gregg aces in her role as Bernie, a teenager, and an aspiring social media influencer. She can capture both her vulnerability, fears, ambition, and desire for validation.

Courtney Thorne-Smith as Bernie's mother portrays the complexity of a single mother, who tries to be supportive of her daughter's dream to pursue social media fame. However, she too gets blinded by it until it’s too late. Meanwhile, Sierra Fujita’s portrayal of Hanna serves as a reminder of the toxic nature of envy and the reckless decisions that teens make sometimes.

In short, 'He Slid Into Her DMs' isn't just a cautionary tale for teenagers but a wake-up call for parents too. We recommend it to people of all ages in today’s digital landscape.

'He Slid Into Her DMs' is now streaming on Lifetime.