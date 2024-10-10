HBO's 'Green Lanterns' show finally finds its Hal Jordan, and he's got clear eyes and a full heart

'Lanterns' will combine down-to-earth storytelling with cosmic Green Lantern Corps lore, promising a compelling addition to the DC Universe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: HBO's upcoming original series 'Lanterns' has generated quite some buzz with the announcement that Kyle Chandler will portray the iconic superhero Hal Jordan. Best known for his compelling performance as Coach Eric Taylor in 'Friday Night Lights', Chandler has a rich history in television and film, making him a perfect fit for this highly anticipated role. The series, which is based on the DC Comics character Green Lantern, will explore an engaging mix of mystery and intergalactic intrigue, bringing Hal Jordan's character into a thrilling, earth-based narrative.

Kyle Chandler is a well-respected actor who has been the audience's favorite star for years. He’s known for his roles in acclaimed movies like 'Argo', which won the Best Picture award and was directed by Ben Affleck. In 'Super 8', he played one of the few adult characters in the film, which JJ Abrams made as a nod to Steven Spielberg. This film is often credited with inspiring shows like 'Stranger Things'. Chandler also starred in 'Manchester by the Sea', a powerful drama featuring Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck. Recently, he has appeared as Mark Russell in the 'MonsterVerse' films and plays Mitch McLusky in the series 'Mayor of Kingstown', alongside Jeremy Renner on Paramount+.

What is 'Lanterns' about?

Kyle Chandler will play the lead character of Hal Jordan in the upcoming 'Lanterns' series (Getty Images)

James Gunn describes 'Lanterns' as "a terrestrial-based TV show, almost like 'True Detective' with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over precinct Earth, " as reported by Collider. The show combines down-to-earth storytelling with cosmic Green Lantern Corps lore, promising a compelling addition to the DC Universe. Gunn and Peter Safran stated: "We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon, and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters, and 'Lanterns' brings them to life in an original detective story that's a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with 'Superman'."

'Lanterns' unites top talents, including showrunner Chris Mundy ('True Detective', 'Ozark'), series writers Damon Lindelof ('Lost', 'Watchmen', 'The Leftovers'), and comic book legend Tom King. Stay tuned for more updates on 'Lanterns'.

Is 'Lanterns' part of James Gunn's DCU?

'Lanterns' seems to be closely connected to James Gunn's new DC Universe (DCU). As Gunn and Peter Safran work to create a unified story across different projects, 'Lanterns' is likely to be an important link between the cosmic and earth-based elements of the DCU. With its mystery set on Earth and ties to Green Lantern, the series could help connect Gunn's upcoming films, like the new Superman movie. Given Gunn’s involvement and how the show fits into his vision, it looks like Lanterns will be a key part of this revamped universe, possibly paving the way for future crossovers and exciting story arcs.

Is Aaron Pierre joining the cast of DC's 'Lanterns'?

HBO just announced that Aaron Pierre has been cast as John Stewart in 'Lanterns'. Pierre, who has gained recognition for leading roles in Netflix’s 'Rebel Ridge', Disney’s upcoming 'Mufasa', the lion king prequel, and NatGeo’s 'Genius: MLK/X', will play the new recruit in a story that follows him and Lantern legend Hal Jordan as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Pierre's growing career includes standout performances in Garth Davis's 'Foe' and Barry Jenkins's 'The Underground Railroad'. He is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Hamilton Hodell.