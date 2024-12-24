Halle Berry had a sassy response to fan who thinks her knee looks like Harry Potter demon: "Stop looking..."

Halle Berry could not believe her eyes when she read this one tweet shared by one of her fans about her knee, and its hilarious

Halle Berry is used to being in the spotlight, but even she couldn’t have predicted the internet’s latest obsession, her knee! During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s hilarious “Mean Tweets” segment, the Oscar-winning actress came across a tweet that left her laughing, and a little baffled. A fan had drawn a bizarre comparison between her knee and a magical item from the Harry Potter universe, and the internet couldn’t stop talking about it.

The tweet, which Berry read out loud on the show, said, “Why does Halle Berry’s knee look like the face of that guy who came out of the book that Harry found in the restricted section at the library at Hogwarts?” The comment referred to the Shrieking Book, a creepy and cursed item from the Wizarding World, known for its ghostly screams and eerie appearance. It’s kept hidden in the Restricted Section of the Hogwarts Library for a reason, it’s unsettling, to say the least.

Fans couldn’t resist the odd comparison. They started sharing memes, jokes, and even theories about Halle Berry’s knee being some kind of enchanted magical object. It didn’t take long for the whole thing to go viral, leaving everyone completely fixated on the supposed resemblance, from Potterheads to casual fans. Halle Berry, however, handled it like a true pro. Instead of being upset or annoyed, she laughed when she read the tweet. Her reaction was priceless, showing her great sense of humor. Later, she joked, “You need to stop looking at my knees,” turning the whole situation into a funny moment rather than an awkward one.

The Shrieking Book, for those who aren’t Harry Potter fans, is no ordinary book. It’s described as a spooky black-and-silver-bound book that screeches and wails when disturbed. It’s more of a nightmare than something you’d want to curl up with on a quiet evening. So, comparing Halle Berry’s knee to this creepy object? That’s definitely a unique take and one that had fans laughing and cringing in equal measure. As the buzz around her knee grew, Berry decided to address it in her own hilarious way. She poked fun at the situation by asking fans to focus on other parts of her instead. “Focus on my features waist above,” she said, reminding everyone to appreciate her style, charm, and undeniable presence instead of obsessing over a quirky comparison.

A still of The Shrieking Book from the 'Harry Potter' series (Image Soucre: Prime Video)

The whole episode showed just how well Halle Berry can roll with the punches, or, in this case, the jokes. The internet’s fascination with her knee might have been strange, but she turned it into an opportunity to show off her fun side. Fans loved her playful attitude, and many praised her for being such a good sport about the whole thing. So, for those still fixated on her knee, Halle Berry has a little advice, maybe it’s time to let it go. After all, there’s a lot more to appreciate about this Hollywood icon than a silly resemblance to a haunted book.