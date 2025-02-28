Halle Berry confesses to Conan O’Brien about having a crush on him on live TV: "You're the guy..."

"You know what's sad, you say that but that's not going to get into the tabloid," Conan O’Brien joked after Berry's confession.

Halle Berry has repeatedly admitted to having a crush on Jodie Foster, but she also revealed on live television that she once fell for a late-night show host. Berry appeared on 'Late Night with Conan O’Brien' in 1997 to promote her comedy film 'B.A.P.S.' As per Fandomwire, during the fun interaction, host Conan O'Brien candidly questioned the Oscar winner about her single status and the rumors surrounding her dating life. "I mean they make it up they said I was with Kevin Costner about six months ago then Michael De Lorenzo then Suge Knight," she said referring to the tabloid gossip. "I mean the list goes on and on but what they really don't know is that I really want you, Conan!" Berry flirtatiously dropped the bomb to a shocked O'Brien.

"You know what's sad, you say that but that's not going to get into the tabloid," the seasoned host joked about the revelation. "I know it's not," Berry mock protested. She then described the exact moment she fell for O'Brien. "Do you want to know what has made me really know that you're the guy that I really want," she said blushing. "Oh please tell me. Is it the upper body?" the comedian teased. “When I saw you with that green mustache, it just did it for me," Berry laughed and confessed referring to the print ad for the "Got Milk?" campaign published the same year. "Oh, the milk ad you like that?" the late-night host asked surprised.

Halle Berry 'The Union' premiere on August 12, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Phillip Faraone)

However, O'Brien admitted he thought it was his worst look, believing the ad freaked people out. "I thought it was cool," Berry instantly cut him in with admiration. "For you, I'll wear it all the time all right, I like you," the comedian concluded by returning the compliment. Fans loved their live chemistry, "Halle Berry saying 'I really want you' would probably put me into cardiac arrest," a viewer joked. "That dead-eyed stare to the camera as he processes stunning info. It gets me every time," another fan pointed out referring to O'Brien's reaction. "I love how hard he’s working to maintain eye contact," a netizen chimed.

"Buddy had a quick out-of-body experience," a fan mocked. "He knows how to handle anything in an interview. This definitely flustered him but man he kept it rolling. Also, he wasn't married yet here," a viewer gushed over the host. Berry's return on the show in 2000 while promoting her X-Men movie triggered fresh memories for O'Brien. As per The Things, the 'Moonfall' actress reminded the comedian about their previous interaction.

She also revealed that she had given him a chance to call her but he blew it by not showing any interest. "Remember when I first came here and I told you then how I. I wasn't attached then, remember? And I told you then how I thought you were really sexy... I asked him to call me and you didn't. Then I realized I knew why," she said referring to O'Brien dating Liza Powel. Berry was engaged to singer Eric Benét at the time. The couple later split after a messy divorce.