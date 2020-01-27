Grammys 2020: Koffee bags Best Reggae Album for 'Rapture' becoming first female winner in category

While the world is still reeling from the shocking death of Kobe Bryant, music lovers have mournfully moved on to the prestigious Grammy Awards 2020, which acknowledges the best of music. The pre-show premiere awards were announced and Jamaican singer Koffee took home the Best Reggae Album trophy for her album 'Rapture'.

The reggae superstar made history by becoming the youngest reggae act and also the first female artist to win the Grammy. Her song 'Rapture' topped the chart for at least 32 weeks after debuting at number one.

Many fans congratulated their favorite artist after the win. "G O L D E N G I R L! Congratulations #KOFFEE! This one's for the books! #grammys2020 Winner!" one tweet read and another said, "#Koffee Wins Best Reggae Album At The #Grammys2020 She makes history by becoming the youngest solo act at 19 and only female ever to win in that category. BIG UPS!"

One fan wrote, "Wow Koffee! FYI: this is the year of the woman! Oh wait, that’s every year! This is YOUR year." Another Twitter user posted: "Glad Koffee clinched the best reggae album award. Girl's a bag of immense talent. Totally well deserved. A prodigy indeed."

The other nominees in the category were: Julian Marley for 'As I Am', Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics for 'The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics', Steel Pulse for 'Mass Manipulation' and Third World for 'More Work To Be Done'.

Hosted by Alicia Keys for the second year running, the Grammy is being held at The Staples Center in Los Angeles and can be watched live on CBS. Lizzo leads the nominations list at the Grammys 2020, with eight nominations, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year.



Aerosmith, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are expected to take the Grammy stage together for the first time. Gear up for the performances of Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Rosalía, Blake Shelton and Tyler, the Creator.

