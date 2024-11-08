'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel turns the page with buzzy romance rumors after heartbreak

YUKON, CANADA: 'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel experienced a whirlwind romance with Ashley Youle, lasting two adventurous years as they toiled together in the Alaskan wilderness. What started as a fun escapade soon blossomed into a lively bond, both on and off the screen.

Eventually, the couple chose to part ways, but Parker stayed deeply connected to his mining community. Rumors soon circulated about a possible romance with Tyler Mahoney, his collaborator on several projects. However, both have firmly stated that their connection is purely platonic, rooted in a deep respect and a shared passion for mining. Additionally, he had also been linked to his fellow miner Tony Beets' daughter, Monica, and co-worker, Sheena Cowell. Yet, despite the buzz around his love life, Parker appears to be embracing the single life, channeling his focus and energy into the relentless pursuit of gold.

How did Parker Schnabel and Ashley Youle meet?

'Gold Rush' stars Parker Schnabel and Ashley Youle met in 2016 when Parker visited Australia during a break from filming the Discovery show. The two sparked an instant connection, and Parker soon invited Ashley to Alaska for a summer of mining, sparking the beginning of their romance

However, Ashley was balancing her life as a veterinary nurse and model at the time. During her time on the Discovery show, Parker joked that he invited Ashkey to the Yukon "for an adventure" but ended up putting her to work at the gold mine instead

Why did Parker Schnabel and Ashley Youle split?

'Gold Rush' stars Parker Schnabel and Ashley Youle made the mutual decision to part ways in 2018, choosing to keep the reasons for their breakup private. Their decision reflected a deep respect for one another, as they both valued their personal lives and the memories they had created together during their time as a couple.

Despite their split, the duo continued to collaborate professionally on the show, demonstrating their commitment to the mining adventure. Ashley, however, soon embraced a new chapter with her partner, Mitch Barker, signaling her readiness to move forward and make fresh memories beyond her time with Parker.

How much gold does Parker Schnabel mine in 'Gold Rush' Season 14?

'Gold Rush' star Parker Schnabel had surpassed his ambitious goal of mining 5,000 ounces of gold, exceeding it by an impressive 150% by the end of Season 14. With a bold investment of $15 million to acquire Dominion Creek, Parker liberated himself from paying 20 percent of his hard-earned gold to the previous landowner.

Now, as he gears up for Season 15, Parker has set his sights even higher. He and his crew are determined to start their first week back in the Yukon with a hefty haul of gold. This season, Parker is aiming for a staggering 10,000 ounces, potentially worth $25 million, pushing the boundaries of his mining ambitions and ready to chase a record-breaking achievement.

