Gisele Bündchen calls out Jimmy Fallon's creepy stare in awkward interview: "No! Look down..."

Gisele Bündchen had to stop Jimmy Fallon mid-interview and tell him to stop staring at her chest—an awkward moment that still has us cringing!

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen once called out Jimmy Fallon for his inappropriate behavior on his talk show! While appearing in an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in September 2015, Bundchen flaunted some of her Instagram famous yoga poses. Bundchen looked stunning in a black strapless top and matching pants, though her outfit wasn’t exactly suited for yoga. Still, she was determined to showcase her passion on national television. During the interview, Fallon shared a photo of her performing a headstand on the beach, impressing everyone. He said, “You do things that would never happen to me in my whole life, but I live vicariously through your Instagram photos.” Bundchen promised Fallon she’d teach him the pose the next time she appeared on the show, but the studio audience was eager to see her do it right then and there.

Shortly afterward, Bundchen and Fallon gave in to the crowd’s excitement, but the former Victoria’s Secret model couldn’t do a headstand because of her revealing outfit. Instead, Bundchen taught Fallon a plank move right on stage. "So I'm going to show you something that I think you can do better than that today. That's going to be the next time we meet, and I'm going to wear a better outfit." This is good for your abs, and it is good for your arms. It’s good for everything," Bundchen said, according to The Things. In the episode, Bundchen flaunted her core strength and challenged Fallon to do a plank. “This is good for your abs, and it is good for your arms. It’s good for everything," Bundchen added.

As soon as Bundchen and Fallon did the plank position, the 44-year-old model felt that her top moved a little. She jokingly asked, “Is there anything showing over here? Guys let me know, okay?” The 'Saturday Night Live' comedian cleared Bundchen's doubt by looking at her cleavage. Fallon shared, “No, no, Gisele, I would never look. My wife is going to kill me, OK? I’m not looking. Okay, I looked a little bit. I’m sorry!” For those wondering, Fallon has been married to Nancy Juvonen since 2007 and they have two children.

Bundchen immediately put her hand on Fallon's face and said, "No! Look down. Your head has to be looking down." Fallon tried his best not to look at Bundchen's chest before attempting the plank. While Bundchen nailed it, Fallon didn’t last long—falling onto the floor after just a few seconds. He then added, "You don't know how hard this is not to look up!"

Yoga has been an important part of Bundchen's life, since her early twenties. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Bundchen talked about her morning routine. Bundchen revealed that she wakes up at 4.30 am as she 'likes to greet the sun.' After which, she practices yoga while listening to a 21-minute Devi prayer before her children wake up. "I actually like to greet the sun and I like to say goodbye to the sun every day," Bundchen told the media outlet. Bundchen also stated that she follows a plant-based diet to maintain her toned physique. "Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It's about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts, and actions," Bundchen added.