From Rudy Giuliani to Kevin Hart: The most jaw-dropping reveals on ‘The Masked Singer’

Some reveals were expected, but others just left viewers and the judges too stunned to believe

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Masked Singer' has become a fan-favorite for its wild costumes, electrifying performances, and, most of all, its jaw-dropping reveals. Each season, celebrities—from Grammy-winning musicians to famous comedians—step on stage, hidden behind elaborate disguises, leaving the judges and audience to guess their identities.

What makes the show so exciting is the element of surprise. Some reveals have been so shocking that they’ve left viewers speechless, proving that anyone can be behind the mask. Whether it’s a chart-topping singer or a political figure, 'The Masked Singer' never fails to deliver an unforgettable twist. Here's taking a look at the most shocking reveals from each season so far!

Season 1: T-Pain as the Monster

The first season set the tone for the series's unpredictability. Grammy-winning rapper T-Pain wowed everyone with his vocal range as the Monster. Known for his Auto-Tune style, his raw singing talent caught both the judges and the audience off guard.

T-pain appeared as Monster in 'The Masked Singer' Season 1 (@fox)

Season 2: Wayne Brady as the Fox

Comedian and actor Wayne Brady stole the show as the Fox. His dynamic performances and dance skills left everyone guessing, but no one expected the multi-talented entertainer to be behind the mask. His win was a huge surprise and cemented the show’s star power.

Wayne Brady was the Fox in 'The Masked Singer' (&fox)

Season 3: Kandi Burruss as the Night Angel

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss became the first female winner on 'The Masked Singer', shocking fans who didn’t expect her powerhouse vocals. As the Night Angel, she stunned with her emotional performances, proving her musical talent once again.

'Real Housewives' star Kandi Buruss was the Night Angel (@fox)

Season 4: LeAnn Rimes as the Sun

Country superstar LeAnn Rimes wowed the judges and fans with her stunning voice as the Sun. Her incredible vocal control and emotional delivery made her one of the most memorable winners in the show’s history, but the shock came in how long she was able to keep everyone guessing.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes won 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 as the Sun (@fox)

Season 5: Nick Lachey as the Piglet

90s boy band heartthrob Nick Lachey took home the crown as the Piglet. Many speculated he could be behind the mask, but his versatility and range surprised everyone. His victory added to the growing list of talented singers hiding behind quirky costumes.

Nick Lachey as Piglet in 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)

Season 6: Jewel as the Queen of Hearts

The reveal of singer-songwriter Jewel as the Queen of Hearts left the audience speechless. Known for her folk-inspired sound, Jewel's performances highlighted her impressive vocal range, but she could adapt to various musical styles that threw off even the most seasoned judges.

Jewel was the Queen of Hearts in 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)

Season 7: Teyana Taylor as the Firefly

R&B singer and actress Teyana Taylor proved her talent when she was unmasked as the Firefly. Her dynamic voice and strong stage presence had many guessing other famous performers, but few expected her to take home the trophy in the show's seventh season.

Teyana Taylor took the trophy home in 'The Masked Singer' Season 7 as the Firefly (@fox)

Season 8: Amber Riley as the Harp

'Glee' star Amber Riley stunned everyone when she was revealed as the Harp. Her powerful performances throughout the season were unforgettable, showcasing a voice that was both soulful and commanding, but her identity remained hidden until the final reveal, shocking fans.

Amber Riley was the Harp in 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)

Season 9: Rudy Giuliani as the Jack in the Box

Perhaps the most controversial reveal in the show's history, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as the Jack in the Box. His appearance sparked debate and even prompted Judge Ken Jeong to walk off the stage in protest. This reveal was shocking not only for who was behind the mask but also for the reaction it sparked.

Rudy Giuliani was on 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)

Season 10: Kevin Hart as the Book

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was the surprise contestant behind the Book mask. Known more for his comedic timing than his vocal chops, Hart’s reveal was one of the most unexpected in the series, leaving the audience and judges laughing in disbelief.

Kevin Hart was under 'The Masked Singer' Season 11's Book mask (@fox)

The new 'The Masked Singer' will premiere on Fox on Wednesday, September 25 at 8 pm ET.