From an ideal boyfriend to a formidable serial killer: The 10 best TV show characters in 2024

These characters not only kept us hooked, but sparked conversations long after the credits rolled.

The year 2024 had something in store for fans of every genre of TV shows. From romance to crime thrillers, we had some unforgettable stories that pulled us in and introduced characters we’ll be talking about for years.

We’ve watched anti-heroes with heart and characters who brought deep introspection into our living rooms. As the year nears its end, we’ve looked back at our watch history and compiled a list of the 10 best TV characters that not only kept us hooked but sparked conversations long after the credits rolled. Take a look:

1. Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Shogun)

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga in a still from 'Shōgun' (FX)

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada bagged the Emmy this year as the best lead in a drama series. His portrayal of Lord Yoshii Toranaga in 'Shogun' was outstanding. This character is a combination of tradition, power, and control. He is everything you’d expect from a master tactician who holds the fate of feudal Japan in his hands.

2. Toda Mariko (Shogun)

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in 'Shogun' (FX)

The second spot on our list also goes to another 'Shogun' character. Toda Mariko, played by Anna Sawai, is one of the most compelling characters on TV this year. She serves as a translator between Toranaga and Blackthorne and has strong loyalty to Toranaga. She is a woman of resilience and dignity in a male-dominated society. Her intelligence reminds us that a powerful character doesn’t always need to wield a sword.

3. Freddy Horniman (The Gentlemen)

Daniel Ings in 'The Gentlemen' (Netflix/@christopherrafael)

Daniel Ings has been the standout star of Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'. He appears as Lord Frederick "Freddy" Horniman, the unreliable and cocaine-addicted older brother of Eddie Horniman (Theo James). Despite all his chaos and bad choices, he turns out to be a lovable mess. This character always finds himself knee-deep in trouble, but his personality makes every episode with him unforgettable. It was truly refreshing to see a character who’s both deeply flawed and utterly endearing.

4. Sofia Falcone (The Penguin)

Cristin Milioti in 'The Penguin' (HBO)

Colin Farrell may be the lead in HBO's 'The Penguin', but it is Cristin Milioti's character who dominates the show. She plays Sofia Falcone, who stands against Oz to become Gotham's major domo. Don’t let her affected innocence fool you — her actions are as deadly as they come. She understands power and knows how to wield it. She is ambitious, unpredictable, and a force to be reckoned with. Sofia is one character that definitely deserves her own spin-off.

5. Rhiannon Lewis (Sweetpea)

Ella Purnell in 'Sweetpea' (Sky Studios)

Ella Purnell's Rhiannon Lewis in 'Sweetpea' isn’t your typical protagonist. She is twisted, but her character is introduced as an average girl next door who stays in her lane. She carries the trauma of being bullied in school, which explains her personality as an adult. But the death of her father and her beloved dog unleashes the rage within her, and she heads for a killing rampage. You can love her, you can hate her, but you definitely can't ignore her.

6. The Ghoul (Fallout)

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in 'Fallout' (Prime Video)

The character of The Ghoul in Fallout (played by the amazing Walton Goggins) is quite complex. For the most part, you keep wondering if he is a good guy or an anti-hero. As the series progresses, you realize that he is the biggest victim of the tragedy. Once a Hollywood star, the character is severely mutated by nuclear radiation and has been wandering Earth's surface for 200 years. Having seen the worst of humanity, he has become grumpy, but beneath the rough exterior lies a heart of gold. His survival instincts, coupled with a surprising moral compass, make The Ghoul an intriguing figure.

7. Donny (Baby Reindeer)

Richard Gadd as Danny Dunn in a still from 'Baby Reindeer' (Netflix)

Donny’s character in 'Baby Reindeer' is a portrayal of obsession and vulnerability. He works as a bartender whose life takes a turn when a woman starts to stalk him. What starts as a harmless interaction soon turns into a horrifying tale of obsession. Anyone in Donny's place would have tried to distance themselves from the stalker, but Donny likes the attention, and the saga continues for years until things go extremely haywire. Played by Richard Gadd, his story is haunting yet intriguing.

8. Agatha (Agatha All Along)

Kathryn Hahn in 'Agatha All Along' (Disney)

It’s hard not to love Kathryn Hahn's Agatha from Marvel's 'Agatha All Along'. The character shines in all her chaotic glory. She’s witty, powerful, and just a bit unhinged — exactly what fans have been craving. She can be described as both heartfelt and dangerous. While her survival journey is the main point of intrigue, what makes her special is her sass and sarcasm. Agatha’s character is like a rollercoaster you can’t help but stay on, no matter how wild the ride gets.

9. Noah Roklov (Nobody Wants This)

Adam Brody in a still from 'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix)

If you are a fan of the romance genre, this year served us a romantic character we’re going to be obsessed with for years to come. Adam Brody, known for playing the unforgettable Seth Cohen in 'The OC', stepped into the exciting role of Noah Roklov for Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This'. Noah's realism strikes a chord with anyone who feels a bit disillusioned with the modern world's take on love and relationships. We aren’t just drooling over his physical charisma but also the fact that he knows exactly what a woman craves in a relationship.

10. Tony Baddingham (Rivals)

David Tennant in 'Rivals' (Disney+)

Tony Baddingham in 'Rivals' brings back the archetype of the charming, villainous businessman, and he does it with style. Tony (played by David Tennant) is suave, ruthless, and unapologetically self-centered. He’s not afraid to step on a few toes (or crush a few dreams) to get what he wants, making him both detestable and magnetic. He’s the villain you love to hate, and his charisma keeps you intrigued, even when he’s doing his worst. Tony reminds us that sometimes the villains are just as amusing as the heroes.