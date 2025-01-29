Frank Fritz’s final pick video from 'American Pickers' leaves fans in tears: "Hard to believe he’s gone"

Fans mourn the loss of Frank Fritz, the 'American Pickers' star who died at 60 in 2024 after suffering from stroke complications

'American Pickers' fans are emotional after seeing Frank Fritz's most special moments from the History show! For the unversed, Fritz was part of the hit reality series for nearly two decades. In the show, Fritz and his co-host Mike Wolfe traveled across the United States in search of rare artifacts and national treasures. Recently, fans of the show revisited some of Fritz's most memorable moments, including his final pick, as they continue to mourn the loss of the beloved host. A fan shared a video of Fritz's last appearance on YouTube in November 2024. According to The Mirror, the clip was from episode 307, titled 'Burlesque Queen', originally aired in 2020.

In the episode, Fritz and Wolfe visit an abandoned marina in Kansas City, Missouri. Throughout the episode, Fritz flaunted his expertise and bargaining style and bought some unique items. Meanwhile, Wolfe scored a great deal, purchasing an old Philips 66 sign alongside a classic Kawasaki motorcycle for $2,000. After some tough negotiations, Frank also manages to acquire an old Mercury outboard motor logo sign and a grandfather clock for $750.

After watching the video, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One social media user wrote, "Rest in peace Frank. You will be missed in American Pickers, missed in general as a great guy. You were a great guy with a genuine heart." Another user went on to say, "Hard to believe he is gone. Even if the show was somewhat staged, there were plenty of interesting objects and stories. And Frank was a fun character to watch." Followed by a fan who commented, "I watch AP everyday...I only like the episodes that have Frank in it. RIP Frank." A fourth user quipped, "Rip Frank, great show and definitely not the same without him. Even bought a black cat hat cause of you. There is no coming back from a broken back, especially trying to keep lifting heavy stuff on it. I know someone with the same shit he went through as a roofer."

As per People magazine, Fritz died at the age of 60 on September 30, 2024, from stroke complications. In his final moments, Fritz was surrounded by Wolfe, his mother, and Annette, his late mother's best friend. Recalling Fritz's last moments, Wolfe said, "I got the call that he wasn't doing well. I just feel blessed that I was able to get there. I was there for about an hour before he passed, and I was holding his hand and rubbing his chest when he took his last breath. I took my fingers and I closed his eyes."

Wolfe further added, "In there I just told him that I wasn't mad at him and that I loved him and that I cared about him so much. And then when I could see that he was struggling, I just said, 'Just go find your mom. Go find her right now. Just go find her.'" Saying goodbye to Fritz was heartbreaking for Wolfe but he still finds comfort in knowing that the duo stayed close till the very end. "Once he had the stroke and he went into a facility, I saw him so many times and I was able to speak to him very candidly, and very lovingly, about everything that I ever wanted to say to him," Wolfe concluded.