Former 'SNL' star Chris Farley's autopsy report reveals tragic details on his final days

Throughout his life, the Wisconsin-born standup comedian struggled with substance abuse and alcohol addiction.

Chris Farley, known for his stellar comedy on NBC's late-night talk show Saturday Night Live, passed away on December 18, 1997, in his Chicago apartment. At the time of his death, he was 33 years old. Throughout his life, the Wisconsin-born standup comedian struggled with substance abuse and alcohol addiction. As per his autopsy, the cause of his death was revealed to be an apparent overdose of cocaine and morphine which intensified due to a heart problem.

Farley suffered from coronary atherosclerosis. As per the Mayo Clinic, it is a condition where plaque builds up in the walls of arteries that supply blood to the heart. Chest pain, nausea, shortness of breath, and dizziness are some of the symptoms. According to a report by The New York Times, the Beverly Hills Ninja actor's blood tests also showed some traces of the antidepressant Prozac, an antihistamine, and marijuana. However, it was disclosed that none of these contributed to his tragic passing. Farley was found dead in his Chicago home around 2 pm by his younger brother John.

The SNL star lived in the 60th-floor apartment of a 100-story John Hancock Tower located downtown. Before his death, he struggled with several issues including his addictions to alcohol, drugs, and food. Matt Foley, a close friend of Farley shed light on his death in the documentary I Am Chris Farley, as per People magazine. Foley also served as an inspiration for one of Farley's popular characters on SNL. Reflecting on his friend's death, Matt said, “He died alone on a linoleum floor. It was not what we wanted for him or what he wanted for himself.”

Just a couple of days before his death, Farley partied hard at the Chicago club, Karma. Following the bash, he headed back to his apartment, where he allegedly did cocaine for nearly seven hours, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The Tommy Boy alum went back to partying the next day. Subsequently, he marked his presence at the 38th-anniversary celebration for Second City (the Chicago improv company that helped him kickstart his comedy career). Throughout the night, he went to different clubs and continued to have the time of his life.

While chatting with the media outlet, Former Chicago Bulls player, Dennis Rodman, spoke about Farley's many addictions. He said, "He [Farley] was partying too much and had no sense of direction." In the end, Farley was plagued by his own demons. However, he did leave a great legacy behind. Many fans still remember his antics. At the time of his passing, many public memorials were held for Farley in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Several Hollywood A-listers including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Dan Aykroyd attended his funeral at his hometown Madison, Wisconsin.