Former 'Bachelorette' Michelle Young announces engagement to boyfriend after one year together

Michelle Young was previously engaged to Nayte Olukoya

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young has found her happily ever after! In an interview with People magazine on December 3, 2024, Michelle revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend of 1 year, Jack Leius.

The reality TV star mentioned that Jack took help from her team to make her believe that they were shooting for a commercial. "I completely froze when I saw Jack standing in the middle of this beautiful flower arch of white roses,” she said. "I was fooled so badly that for a moment I thought the joke was that Jack was one of the male models that I would be working with at the shoot," she further added. Jack popped the big question to his ladylove Michelle with a 3.56-carat emerald-cut diamond. “I tried to say yes several times but was in shock that no words really came out. There were a lot of happy tears and of course I said YES!” she continued.

How did Michelle Young and Jack Leius meet?

Bachelor Nation alum Michelle Young first crossed paths with Jack Leius nearly one year ago. Then, they met each other via a mutual friend. After their first date night, they "spent nearly every moment of the next four days together and quickly made the decision to be exclusive after doing so."

During an episode of “Almost Famous” podcast in January, Jack spoke about the pair's first meeting “She has a good friend and her friend has a little brother, who I know, and her friend’s little brother posted Michelle in his [Instagram] Story, and so I kinda just hit him up a couple times. Like, ‘Hey, man, when are you gonna introduce me to Michelle?’” These two hit it off instantly and the rest is history.

Former Bachelorette Michelle Young hard launched romance with Jack Leius in October 2023

Michelle Young went Instagram official with her boyfriend Jack Leius in October 2023. Then, she posted a sweet snap of Leius placing a kiss on her cheek. However, his face was not pretty visible due to his baseball cap.

During the same month, she confirmed her romance with Jack by sharing some lovey-dovey photos of the pair on her Instagram page. “Hit the Jackpot with you," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. The pair made their first public appearance as a couple at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Golden Bachelor Wedding which took place in January 2024.

Why did Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya split?

Before sparking a romance with Jack Leius, Michelle Young was engaged to Nayte Olukoya. However, the pair went their separate ways in June 2022. Then, Michelle broke the news of the pair's split on Instagram.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy. I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going out separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us," she wrote at that time.