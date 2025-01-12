Florence Pugh reveals the one role that left her 'broken' for a long time: "I abused myself..."

Florence Pugh endured emotional trauma to fully embody that famous character

Florence Pugh’s performance in Ari Aster’s 2019 horror film ‘Midsommar’ is considered one of her greatest. The film’s unnerving portrayal of loss and a mental breakdown helped establish her as one of Hollywood’s most exciting actors. However, playing the role took a toll on her mental health and emotional well-being, a topic she recently opened up about. In a candid interview, Pugh revealed that stepping into the shoes of Dani required her to delve into dark emotional places, which she now admits took a significant toll on her. “I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go,” she shared on the ‘Reign with Josh Smith’ podcast.

For the role, Pugh portrayed a character plagued by grief after a family tragedy, trapped in a toxic relationship, and spiraling into the horrors of a mysterious Swedish cult. “When I did it, I was so wrapped up in her,” she told The Independent. “I’d never played someone that was in that much pain before and I would put myself in really shit situations that maybe other actors don’t need to do but I would just be imagining the worst things.” On set, Pugh hyperventilated and called forth anguish to animate Dani’s trauma; the cost was overwhelming. “There have been some roles where I’ve given too much and I’ve been broken for a long while afterward,” she added.



Despite the toll it took, Pugh is proud of the performance, which received widespread critical acclaim and established her as a force in Hollywood. “But then I look at that performance and I’m really proud of what I did, and I’m proud of what came out of me. I don’t regret it,” she said in an interview with the Sunday Times. “But, yeah, there’s definitely things that you have to respect about yourself.” Florence Pugh also stated that while she doesn’t regret taking on the role of Dani, it’s not an experience she would want to repeat. She reflected on the emotional toll the character took, admitting that it pushed her to her limits. While proud of the performance, she also recognized the importance of protecting her mental well-being in future projects.

Despite Pugh’s regret on playing the role, the movie itself was a huge success in many ways. At the box office, ‘Midsommar’ raked in $48 million globally, with $27.5 million coming from the United States and Canada. This is quite an impressive feat for a psychological horror movie with a unique premise and unsettling themes. Critics also appreciated the film, giving it a rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though it wasn’t to the liking of everyone, many critics appreciated gripping storytelling, eerie visuals, and a powerful performance by Florence Pugh.