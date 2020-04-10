‘Flipped’: Can self-proclaimed home renovators Jann and Cricket keep the drug lord's wife happy?

Spoilers for 'Flipped' Episodes 1 to 6



Television has enough home renovation shows. Perhaps, Quibi’s latest bite-sized show ‘Flipped’ would have gotten brushed off as yet another show dealing with the fixing of properties that have been deserted or have lost their essence, if only it hadn’t included the misadventures of Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson as Jann and Cricket Melfi, an idealistic couple whose extravagant dreams have no boundaries.

The presence of a drug lord El Jefe (Andy Garcia) and his capricious wife Fidelia (Eva Longoria), paints ‘Flipped’ as the parody of Netflix drama ‘Ozark’.



Steve Mallory and Damon Jones’s creation has found a place for itself among most-watched Quibi shows, ever since it dropped last week. Thanks to its self-proclaimed home renovators of a couple’s overconfidence and quirks, once you tune into this Quibi sitcom, there’s no going back. If you’re planning on watching ‘Flipped’, read on to know what’s happened so far and what you could expect from the rest of the series.



Episode 1- An Artistic Vision



Episode 1 of ‘Flipped’ introduces us to the married couple Jann and Cricket. While the husband is an aspiring makeup artist, his wife is a wannabe home designer. However, they both find themselves in a helpless situation when they get fired from their respective jobs. But, before they could feel the heat of unemployment, the couple is saved by an extraordinary idea they stumble upon.



Episode 2- Mature- Demo Day



Ideas flow in as Jann and Cricket are on their way to take up the first project for their imaginary home renovation show. The makeover of the abandoned house is in full swing and the couple is already foreseeing a bright future for themselves until they find something hidden in the walls of the old house that turns their life upside down.



Episode 3- The Budget



After their latest discovery, Jann and Cricket are unable to distinguish between right and wrong. They become celebrities in their own eyes and go about living the life of a star until they get caught in the act. Will they be spared?



Episode 4 - Mature Sizzle Reel



San Diego (Arturo Castro), a member of a drug cartel who the newly renovated house belongs to, has captured the couple. Jann and Cricket have spent every last penny from his half a million on the fancy house, and unemployment has left them broke. It remains to be seen if one of their insane ideas could stop a furious San Diego from making them pay him back in unimaginable ways.



Episode 5 - Exploring New Markets



As opposed to what they imagined San Diego and men would do to them, Jann and Cricket are surprised to see themselves alive. However, in order to remain alive, they need to serve him for free. Their new task involves the renovation of another house of San Diego’s. Will they accept the offer or frame a plan to evade?



Episode 6- Finding Good Designers



San Diego marvels at Jann and Cricket’s beautiful creation. Just when the couple thinks the time’s come for them to finally free themselves following the completion of the assigned task, they catch the attention of the drug kingpin El Jefe. The couple gets entangled in deeper issues as they are faced with a bigger force this time around.



Episode 7- Putting Clients First



Maybe it would have been easier for Jann and Cricket to deal with El Jefe had his arrogantly conceited wife Fidelia hadn’t come into the picture. The self-claimed home renovators are presented with a bigger and more complicated task than the one before. Fidelia isn’t someone who would easily accept the couple’s non-sensical approach towards life and work.



The drug lord’s vivacious wife “got rid” of the previous three renovators who tried re-designing her house. Will Jann and Cricket be able to keep up to her unrealistic expectations? Or will their insane yet oddly satisfying ideas impress Fidelia and deliver the results she desires to see?



Watch the space for more episodic reviews of ‘Flipped’, which drops new episodes every day on Quibi.

