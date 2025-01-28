Fans slam 'Yellowstone' over one detail that just ‘doesn’t make sense’: "I struggle to believe..."

For better or worse, 'Yellowstone' has joined the ranks of divisive TV finales. Whether the criticism will overshadow its earlier success remains to be seen.

'Yellowstone,' once celebrated as a neo-Western masterpiece, has left fans divided with its final season. The gripping tale of the Dutton family failed to live up to expectations as the show progressed. Viewers grew unhappy as the storytelling faltered, and became increasingly riddled with 'idiotic' plot holes. One of the most criticized plotlines is the infamous ‘train station’ concept— a remote cliff in Wyoming where the Dutton family disposed of their enemies.

While intriguing at first, fans argue that this became laughable over time. On Reddit, a viewer reasoned, "The train station doesn't make sense to me, as I struggle to believe that there is any land out there that the authorities wouldn't have stumbled across eventually." However, one defended, "Appreciate that the Train Station is based on the real-life 'Yellowstone' dead zone, so it's easy for me to give it a pass since it's a real-life concept with fictional liberties taken…The rest of the show doesn't really make sense though,” as reported by Irish Star.

Yellowstone series finale ended. The show fell off so hard it's crazy. Same with Ozark.



Really gotta give Vince Gilligan, plus the Succession folks, more credit for knowing how to build a great series and landing the endings. — High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) December 16, 2024

Similarly, a comment also read, "While the Train Station is fictional, it is indeed based on a real location called the 'Zone of Death' in Idaho." In agreement, a Redditor remarked, "You’d be surprised how much desolate land still exists in the US, especially out West. If there’s no water or infrastructure or good hunting or off-road opportunities, folks usually won’t go there. However, since the Train Station is used by multiple ranches, I’m surprised nobody ever snitched the location out to save their own skin." Another explained, "The concept of the Train Station isn't that it can't be found, it's that it exists in a jurisdictional black hole."

The show’s inconsistency extended beyond the train station concept. Jamie Dutton’s murder of a journalist in season two is one such example. A critic noted, "I also don't accept Jamie killing the journalist without anyone even looking into it. Surely she'd have told her editor and partner about the story she was working on?" A viewer, meanwhile, took issue with John's 'idiotic' refusal to get in the meat business, especially since "it is clear that it makes money and could...save the ranch." In agreement, another added, "The entire show revolves around one man's desire to double down on terrible decision-making when other more advantageous options, would benefit his family and possibly the land a lot more in the long run."

Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, and Cole Hauser attend the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Taylor Hill)

As per Forbes, fans felt creator Taylor Sheridan, had stopped focusing on character development and intricate storytelling. Others blamed Kevis Costner’s departure for the decline, arguing that his absence disrupted the show’s dynamic. A critic asserted, “'Yellowstone' finale was a big letdown for me. Too predictable and Taylor Sheridan put himself in too many scenes when he was not an integral part of the family. Kevin Costner was 'Yellowstone' and the day he left the show, it died with him. Too bad for a great series.” Another critic opined, "The show fell off so hard it's crazy. Same with 'Ozark.'”