Olivia Rodrigo’s confidence took a hit on live TV and Jimmy Kimmel was the reason: “I didn’t even…”

Olivia Rodrigo, the 22-year-old pop sensation renowned for her chart-topping hits like 'Driver’s License' and 'Good 4 U,' found herself the subject of an awkward exchange during her recent appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' While promoting her sophomore album, 'Guts,' Rodrigo's confidence took a hit when Kimmel pointed out a minor imperfection she hadn't noticed before.

During the interview, Kimmel held up the Guts album cover, flipping to the back, he said. “On the back, you've got your mouth and a little chip in your tooth there also,” he observed. “You're not perfect after all, it turns out. How did you get that?” Kimmel quipped. Caught off guard, Rodrigo responded, “You know, Jimmy, I actually wasn't aware that I had a chip in my tooth until this very moment. So, a new insecurity unlocked. Thank you so much.”

Screenshot of Jimmy Kimmel holding Olivia Rodrigo's Album 'Guts' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Image Source: YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live)

According to Entertainment Weekly, some fans defended Kimmel, stating that his comment was nothing more than a dig at Rodrigo’s song 'All-American Bitch,' which delves into themes of self-image and perfection. However, many called the host out in the comment section, expressing their discomfort. One said, “The host is actually so rude, saying stuff like ‘you’re not perfect anymore.’” Another added, “Is it just me, or was Jimmy a little rude with his questions?” Some also defended Rodrigo’s grace under pressure. “What a great young girl and so level-headed."

god thats so disgusting why do men have the audacity. shes literally a young girl and ur pointing things out that dont make her “perfect” … https://t.co/xZshJyMIXU — marissa⋆̩☽ (@good4crawf) October 26, 2023

Rodrigo's fans also showed outrage on various social media handles; Twitter reactions included, “'Not so perfect after all'—why would he say that???? OMG." “He really did not listen to the album because imagine listening to Pretty Isn’t Pretty and then thinking, ‘Oh, I know exactly what to say to this young woman on live TV… wtf." and "God, that's so disgusting. Why do men have the audacity? She's literally a young girl, and you're pointing out things that don't make her 'perfect ..."

he rlly did not listen to the album because imagine listening to pretty isn’t pretty and then thinking oh I know exactly what to say to this young woman on live tv …… wtf https://t.co/4JSURYkV87 — claire rowden (@clx1re) October 26, 2023

This isn’t the first time Kimmel has faced criticism for his comments. According to NME, he sparked backlash for his interview with Megan Fox in 2009, where he made an inappropriate joke about her teenage experience on the set of 'Bad Boys II.'. During the interview, Fox revealed that at the age of 15, she was required to wear a bikini and high heels and dance under a waterfall during a scene. "I was in 10th grade. So that's sort of a microcosm of how Bay's mind works," Fox said. "Yeah, well, that's really a microcosm of how all our minds work, but some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist," Kimmel responded. Later, in a conversation with The Washington Post, per BestLife, Fox reflected on the experience, stating, “That was a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood. It was just very dark.”

On the other hand, after Kimmel commented on the show, Rodrigo handled the moment with poise. Per Woke Waves, Rodrigo once shared in an interview, "I write about everything that happens to me." In 'Jealousy, Jealousy,' she candidly admits to being affected by social media’s unrealistic beauty standards, singing about “girls too good to be true” with “paper-white teeth and perfect bodies.” Given how her music reflects her struggles, Kimmel's remark only amplified her existing insecurities, leaving many fans disappointed.