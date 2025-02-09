Fans freak out as they walk in on Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres 'making out': "Oh my God..."

Things turned wild pretty quickly during Justin Bieber's 2015 appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres love playing fun games and pranking people! In a 2015 episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the veteran late-night host was joined by the 'Never Say Never' hitmaker teamed up to prank their fans in a hilarious way. The duo hid in the studio’s bathroom, pretending to make out. When a fan unexpectedly walked in, they both screamed, sending some fans running and others swearing. While in the bathroom, the pranksters sang and even played with a puppet for added fun.

At that moment, two massive Bieber fans were so shocked to see DeGeneres and Bieber in the restroom that they ended up yelling even louder than the host and the pop star. One fan was less concerned about the prank and more thrilled to meet Bieber in person. "Hi, Justin! Oh my God, thank you so much. Nice meeting you!" the fan said on the episode, according to The Daily Mail. Shortly afterward, DeGeneres replied to the fan, "You too! Nice meeting you in the bathroom."

In addition to shocking a few audience members in the bathroom, Bieber had originally surprised fans by appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' just a week after his appearance during Ellen's birthday show in 2015. However, things didn't go as smoothly during his previous visit, which led to Bieber issuing an apology in a video on his Twitter. In the video, he explained that his nerves had gotten the better of him. Still soft-spoken and somewhat nervous, Bieber told Ellen that he felt it was important to apologize and clear the air.

"It was the first time I was on television for a long time and I just was worried about what people were thinking about me. I did a lot of things over the past few years that I’m not proud of … I was just nervous to be in front of people again and talk in front of them … I thought I just looked really extra nervous and I kind of just wanted to explain myself," Explaining why he was so nervous in the yet to-be-aired episode, he said, according to Us Weekly.

In his apology video which was originally posted on Facebook, Bieber reacted to being called 'arrogant' and 'conceited'. "I am a human, right? People often forget that, even with some of their comments and stuff, they think it doesn't get to me. But it gets to me. You know, things that people say bother me and I gotta be strong enough to just keep it pushing," Bieber further added.

As of February 2025, Bieber has largely stayed out of the headlines, with the focus mainly on his wife, Hailey. The couple has been in the spotlight recently, including a romantic date night in New York City. Hailey sported a chic black leather jacket paired with sheer tights and heels, while Justin kept it casual with a layered look, featuring a hoodie and trench coat. Both completed their outfits with black sunglasses, channeling a '90s "Matrix" vibe, according to People Magazine. However, there are also ongoing rumors that the couple is heading towards a divorce. For more updates, stay tuned to MEAWW!