One fan stated, "Something is super off with this whole mess."

Recent sightings of Wendy Williams have puzzled fans, especially after her legal guardian declared her "permanently incapacitated" due to early-onset dementia. The former talk show host was recently seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, looking upbeat while waiting for a food order from Sho'nuff Oysters. In a video shared by internet personality Antoine Edwards, Williams can be seen sitting in the back of an SUV, flashing a bright smile and greeting fans.

The footage sparked immediate reactions from viewers who questioned the accuracy of previous reports about her health. "She doesn't look or sound 'permanently incapacitated.' Something is super off with this whole mess," one skeptical fan commented. Another said, "This is the very reason why you can't believe everything you read on the internet. Glad to see she's doing well." The confusion lay in a sharp juxtaposition between such public sightings and court records filed as recently as this November, in which Williams' guardian Sabrina Morrissey had declared that the TV personality "has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated," as per E! News.

Making things even juicier, on December 19, Williams attended the graduation of her son Kevin Hunter Jr. from Florida International University in style, of course. She arrived at the event in an all-sparkly low-cut dress, her signature "W" necklace, and a specially customized motorized scooter designed with Louis Vuitton and Chanel accessories. The emotional star, 60, welled up as her son accepted his Bachelor of Arts in Economics during the graduation ceremony.

The documentary 'Where is Wendy Williams?' also became another point of contention. Before it aired, Morrissey had tried to block its airing, touting it as a piece that exploited Williams in her vulnerable condition. In a surprise turn of events, Williams herself spoke to the Daily Mail in October about the documentary, remarkably clear and lucid, saying, "I am doing really good. The documentary sucked. I understand that it is up for an award now. Everything is going really well." Her son Hunter has similarly expressed concerns with how his mother's situation is being handled, particularly regarding her guardianship. He even went ahead and questioned whether the guardian was indeed working in the best interest of his mother during his appearance in the documentary: "I feel like the guardian has not done a good job of protecting my mom."

Williams' timeline for public appearances is an interesting story to be told. In August, she visited a holistic wellness store in Newark, New Jersey, where employees claimed she was conscious of her surroundings when discussing the necessary circulation improvement with the shop owner. This, along with recent public sightings of Williams, has many of her fans calling into question how serious her condition is.

While vast protection and supervision over her are still insisted upon by her guardian, the public appearances and associations made about and with her would suggest there is far more involved here than what was initially displayed. As one fan tweeted, "I've seen enough clips of #WhereIsWendyWilliams to know that this should NEVER have aired. It's disgusting that they've captured this lady's most vulnerable moments like this."