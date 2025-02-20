Fans brutally compare Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' look with Ellen DeGeneres: "I'm gonna puke..."

"No one wants to say it but I will: if Ellen transitioned she would look like that Ryan Gosling photo in two months," a fan mocked.

Ryan Gosling transformed into Ken for Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie,' complete with bleach-blonde hair, an orange tan, and shaved legs. However, his dedication to the role sparked sharp criticism, with fans instantly comparing him to comedian Ellen DeGeneres after the movie trailer dropped in 2023. As per Ladbible, fans pointed out the resemblance with memes and roast tweets, "Y’all gonna jump me if I say Ryan Gosling kinda looks like Ellen in that Barbie trailer? Cause if so I didn't say that!" a fan mocked on X. "Ryan Gosling looks like Ellen I can’t breathe he literally looks like this I’m gonna puke," an internet user chimed.

Y’all gonna jump me if I say Ryan Gosling kinda look like Ellen in that Barbie trailer ? cause if so I DIDNT SAY THAT! — Brandon (@TheBrandonLeigh) April 4, 2023

"Ryan Gosling looks like Ellen in the Barbie movie," an X user stated. "No one wants to say it but I will: if Ellen transitioned she would look like that Ryan Gosling photo in two months," another fan wrote in jest. "Why didn't they cast Ellen Degeneres as Ken coz Ryan Gosling looks just like her in the movie? Or maybe they can use her for a future movie, Uncle Ken," an online user made fun of the A-list actor and the television host.

ryan gosling looks like ellen in the barbie movie — casey ✮⋆˙ (@mapixleon) June 15, 2022

no one wants to say it but I will: if Ellen transitioned she would look like that Ryan Gosling photo in two months — Spencer Williams (@burritotheif) June 15, 2022

"God I hate Ryan Gosling...and now he looks like Ellen and I hate him more Going to mute Barbie..am so done with their tweets in my tl," a viewer slammed. "I don't understand why he looks like Ellen Degeneres, cosplaying Ryan Gosling as Ken," another X user criticized.

I don't understand why he looks like Ellen Degeneres, cosplaying Ryan Gosling as Ken. — SmileGraceSmile (@SmileGraceSmil1) July 16, 2022

God i hate Ryan gosling...and now he looks like Ellen and i hate him more 😭😭



Going to mute Barbie..am so done with their tweets in my tl 😭😭 https://t.co/ZOAqTnlM4K — Amu (@KJIamore) April 9, 2023

It is a little-known fact that Gosling decided to dye his hair at the last minute because he thought the wig looked hideous for his clean-shaved character. “I had this almost Redford wig,” he told Variety in an exclusive. “I looked at the screen test, and I thought it wasn’t Ken. I looked like I worked at Shutters or something," he added. The 'Fall Guy' actor recalled taking inspiration from sixties superstar Jennifer Jason Leigh. “I thought, ‘Ken is “Single White Female” -ing Barbie.’ So he would try to dye his hair, even though he can’t dye his hair. I thought, ‘I should bleach my hair, but it should be an off version of hers.’”

Ryan Gosling at 'Barbie' Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mathew Tsang)

Gosling acknowledged that the bleached hairstyle matched his 'Kenenergy' and was ideal for the period he was portraying in the film. He remained amused when younger fans of the doll franchise called him out for being "too old" to play the part. “It is funny,” he told GQ Magazine in an exclusive, “this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?” His point was nobody cared about how Ken was in Barbie's world before he was cast for the role. The 'First Man' actor had previously narrated a hilarious anecdote that led him to accept the role.

He expressed gratitude towards his daughters for teaching him to value the man-doll. Gosling recalled that he had just finished reading the script and was initially reluctant to play the role. But then he stepped into the garden and found his daughter's Ken doll infamously "face down in the mud next to a squished lemon,” and that changed his perspective. Gosling recalled taking a photo of what he found and texted it to the director saying, “I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.”