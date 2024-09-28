Rotten Tomatoes hit ‘Chucky’ TV show canceled, but fans of the hellish doll shouldn't worry

'Chucky' was a highly acclaimed series with an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 1 and Season 3 garnering a perfect 100%

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The horror series 'Chucky' has been canceled by USA Network and SYFY after three seasons, despite rave reviews and consistent ratings, as reported by Variety. Created by Don Mancini, the show continued his 'Child's Play' film franchise, focusing on the killer doll's manipulation of Jake (Zackary Arthur). The series featured Fiona Dourif (Nica), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Christine Elise (Kyle), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), and Billy Boyd (G.G).

Mancini expressed his heartbreak and gratitude for the show's three seasons, vowing "Chucky will return!" since "he ALWAYS comes back," as reported by Variety. Before cancellation, discussions were held regarding an abbreviated final season or wrap-up film between Mancini, Universal Content Productions, and the networks, but ultimately fell through.

What does 'Chucky's cancellation mean for the franchise?

A still from 'Chucky' (@syfy)

The cancellation of 'Chucky' Season 4 comes as a shock, considering the show's impressive performance. It garnered high acclaim, with Season 1 scoring 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and subsequent seasons receiving even higher praise, culminating in a perfect 100% approval rating for Season 3. The show consistently attracted strong ratings for USA Network and SYFY, ranking among cable TV's Top 10 dramas for Seasons 1 and 2, despite a slight dip in viewership for Season 3.

The cancellation leaves the future of the Child's Play franchise uncertain. However, creator Don Mancini has long planned to revisit the film series. In March 2024, he announced work on a new 'Chucky' movie, suggesting it could coexist with the show. With the series' conclusion, Mancini's film plans may now take center stage. The franchise could continue, potentially through the upcoming movie, ensuring the iconic killer doll's legacy endures.

Is this the end of the 'Chucky' TV storyline?

A still from 'Chucky' (@syfy)

Chucky's cancellation is surely disappointing, leaving us with a lot of unresolved plot threads from Season 3's finale. Don Mancini's clever storytelling and meta humor, notably Devon Sawa's repeated role recasting, made the show a memorable watch.

While Mancini's next 'Chucky' movie plans are uncertain, the show's abrupt end is quite a letdown, considering how fans were rooting for more seasons of the show, now ultimately denying the closure they deserved.

'Chucky' Season 3 Part 2 trailer