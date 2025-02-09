Ellen DeGeneres wasn't expecting this unusual birthday gift from Justin Bieber—and neither were we

When Justin Bieber showed up on Ellen DeGeneres' show, he didn’t come empty-handed. But his gift? Let’s just say it was unexpected

Back in 2011, Justin Bieber was a 16-year-old pop star who surprised Ellen DeGeneres by coming on her talk show and giving her a box with pieces of his famous hair. However, Ellen couldn't just keep it at home or sell it online. Bieber told her, "That's my hair. I'm giving pieces of it to different people. We're doing something special. We want you to donate it to whatever charity you want to," Daily Mail reported.

Bieber had just cut his famous hairstyle, leaving fans stunned. He surprised Ellen by unexpectedly walking onto her show—and even kissed her on the cheek! When asked why he cut his hair, he joked, "I was inspired by yours." Ellen asked if people were upset, and Bieber replied, "Yeah, but I don't really care." After dancing with the audience and making his fans excited, Bieber gave Ellen the box of hair and signed it. Ellen said, "I'm going to auction this off on my website and give the money to The Gentle Barn. Thank you, that's very sweet. When you cut it again give me some more." Bieber laughed and said, "I'm not going to cut it for a little bit." Before visiting Ellen, Bieber also showed his new haircut on another talk show, 'The Talk'. He was also in the studio with rapper Kanye West.

As of February 6, 2025, Bieber has only been in the news for his wife, Hailey, who both have been in the spotlight for various reasons. Recently, the couple was seen in New York City enjoying a date night. Hailey wore a stylish black leather jacket with sheer tights and heels, while Beiber opted for a layered look with a hoodie and trench coat. They both accessorized with black sunglasses, giving off the '90s 'Matrix' vibe, as reported by Instyle. In August 2024, the Biebers welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber. Since then, they've shared glimpses of their life as new parents. For Halloween, the family dressed up as characters from the animated series 'Kim Possible,' with baby Jack as Rufus, the naked mole-rat, People reported.

Despite their joyful moments, the couple has faced persistent divorce rumors. Speculation intensified after Beiber unfollowed several close associates on Instagram, including his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin. However, both Justin and Hailey have addressed these rumors, emphasizing that their relationship remains strong. They continue to focus on their family and support each other's endeavors.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on February 05, 2025 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by XNY/Star Max)

On the fashion front, Beiber has been making bold choices. He was recently spotted wearing a pair of furry $1,150 Loewe 'Lago' boots consistently over a week, showcasing his unique style, GQ reported. In terms of music, Beiber also surprised fans by joining Don Toliver on stage during a concert in Los Angeles, performing their collaboration 'Private Landing.' This appearance has led to speculation about new music projects in the works, as reported by Hindustan Times.