Ellen DeGeneres was once called out for 'objectifying' Jacob Elordi in 'creepy' interview

In 2022, when Ellen DeGeneres asked Jacob Elordi about the bold scenes in his films, he had the perfect reply.

From toxic workplace allegations to making tone-deaf comments, Ellen DeGeneres' fall from grace needs to be studied. Once ruling fans' hearts with her 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' the host quickly found herself at the center of toxic workplace allegations. Things became worse when actors like Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson expressed negative sentiments toward DeGeneres, as per Business Insider. In addition to that, DeGeneres was also criticized for objectifying her guests, which was evident in her interaction with Jacob Elordi.

DeGeneres faced immense criticism on the Internet for allegedly objectifying Elordi during an interview on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' The backlash gained traction for her focus and reactions to Elordi's nude scenes in 'Euphoria,' where he plays Nate Jacobs. DeGeneres noted that Elordi is 'naked a lot' in 'Euphoria' and asked him how it feels and whether he is consulted by scriptwriters about his frequent nudity, as per UNILAD. Elordi responded, "You have no choice. Every scene is like, 'He sleeps with this person; he does this with this person naked.'" He added, "I've done some movies where it's like [my character] goes to the mall shirtless. And you're like, 'Why?'" DeGeneres then replied, "Well, because look at you, that's why."

Following DeGeneres' comment, Elordi can be seen sipping his drink awkwardly. This interaction led to backlash from viewers who were upset by the way DeGeneres discussed these scenes, which many felt was inappropriate and objectifying toward the 24-year-old actor. One X user wrote, "And you wonder why the show is being axed. Creepy interview Ellen, creepy. What next, senior execs harassing staff. Nope, done that as well. He was uncomfortable because you kept pushing him into an area he didn’t want to discuss anymore." While another stated, "Why does your set resemble Epstein Island?" On YouTube, one person commented, "His body language screams that he's feeling uncomfortable. I think it's cute, coming from the famous actor he is." Another one wrote, "He is like, save me, I am trapped."

In a Reddit thread, one person wrote, "Would you have the same opinion if one of the female actresses said in an interview they have "no choice in nude scenes and have to do it whether they like it or not" and the male interviewer said, "well look at you, that's why you need to do nude scenes"? While another said, "It did. This was supposed to be her last season. She said it was because she was retiring but it somehow coincided with her being an a*****e on her show and behind the scenes." Furthermore, DeGeneres also garnered media attention for making Taylor Swift uncomfortable in a resurfaced 2012 interview from 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' reported by UNILAD. The clip features pop icon Swift getting bombarded with questions about her love life by the controversial host. In the resurfaced clip, DeGeneres repeatedly insists that Swift dated Zac Efron, despite the 'Black Spaces' singer denying it. DeGeneres claims, "You were here with your boyfriend Zac Efron last time," to which Swift responds, "Erm, we actually never dated."

Undeterred, DeGeneres quips, "Yes, you did," prompting laughter from the audience. Swift appeared visibly frustrated, but the host continued, even showing a slideshow of Swift with various celebrities. Furthermore, DeGeneres pushes Swift to reveal who inspired "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" by asking her to ring a bell for any exes shown on screen. When Swift refuses, DeGeneres takes the bell herself and rings it in every photo, furthering Swift’s discomfort.