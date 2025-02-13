Ellen DeGeneres reveals Taylor Swift's bathroom secret in old interview: "I always shave my..."

In 2019 Taylor Swift was left red-faced when the seasoned host made fun of her personal hygiene and sparked a major debate trend.

Ellen DeGeneres's terribly unpleasant questions had a way of making celebrities look foolish. In 2019 Taylor Swift was left red-faced when the seasoned host made fun of her personal hygiene. The 'Love Story' hitmaker sparked an online debate when DeGeneres quizzed her about using shaving cream on her legs rather than a normal soap in the shower. "We're back with Taylor Swift, who was just telling me about washing her legs in the shower. I couldn't hear you. Did you say you do wash them, or you don't?" the comedian asked. "I do. Because when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap," Swift promptly answered.

DeGeneres then posed a tricky question, "Unless you're not shaving, and then you're not washing," she said. "I don't think I would say that. But I kind of always shave my legs," the 'Bad Blood' singer candidly answered. "Every day?" DeGeneres prodded. Swift confirmed. "You must be hairy," the television host instantly shot back leaving Swift humiliated. However, DeGeneres' cringe questions didn't go down well with fans, "We were all curious to know whether Taylor Swift shaves her legs every day and now we know. Thank you, Ellen, you're a savior," an online user commented sarcastically. "Apparently 2.5 million people need to know if she washes her legs," another fan joked.

There’s only 2 types of people in the shower:



people who don’t wash their legs



and people who think to themselves “I can’t fucking believe some people don’t wash their legs” every single time they wash their legs — ANASTASIA (@LIBRAVUITTON) August 10, 2021

"Who knew this was a thing?? I hope people are washing their legs. I think people zone out in the shower," a viewer joked. "She shaves her legs every day??? I shave them only when I have to wear dresses, skirts, or swimsuits!" X just blew up with the controversial debate, according to the Daily Mail, an online user named Conor Arpwel posted a poll question in a now-deleted tweet, "Do you wash your legs when you take a shower?" which attracted divided responses from fans sparking a major debate trend. "For the record, I do wash my legs but lots of people apparently don't," Arpwel clarified after his thread went viral.

Screeshots from X (Image Source: X| (L) @Arpwel (R) @_whosthatgirl_)

DeGeneres caught the buzz and addressed the viral thread during her opening monologue in another episode, she alleged that the majority of people who claim not to wash their legs believe that the soap running down their body while taking a shower cleanses their legs. "They’re calling it the trickle-down effect. Which means that dirty water is trickling down your dirty legs, making it doubly dirty," she added. She then went on to read some of the trending tweets on X while also slamming people for not washing their other body parts. Seizing the viral opportunity the television host then subtly dissed Swift by advising the viewers, "Everybody should be washing everything."

However, in 2022 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' aired its last episode after a glorious 19 seasons run. Many A-list celebrities spoke out against the show especially DeGeneres' treatment of her guests. According to Business Insider, Mariah Carey voiced that she felt uncomfortable after she was forced to confirm her pregnancy on the talk show in 2008, she suffered a miscarriage after the controversial interview. In a subtle jab following the show's announcement of its cancellation, Ryan Phillipe also made fun of the comedian by sharing a 'Be Kind' picture on his Instagram Story with the Ellen logo in the backdrop.