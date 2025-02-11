Ellen DeGeneres once scared Selena Gomez not once but twice in the wildest show prank ever

Gomez was on the show to promote her music and discuss personal struggles but ended up being the victim of two perfectly executed scare pranks by the host.

Selena Gomez's appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2015, delivered both laughs and heartfelt moments as she promoted her music, discussed personal struggles, and fell victim to not one but two perfectly executed scare pranks. The first scare happened as Gomez was in the middle of discussing her friendship with Taylor Swift. DeGeneres jokingly asked what it would take to become a part of Swift’s famous squad. As Gomez answered, a crew member dressed as Swift suddenly popped out of a hollowed coffee table. Dressed in a shimmering silver bodysuit, a fringed white skirt, and a blonde wig, the imposter gave Gomez the fright of her life.

Gomez let out a scream and nearly climbed over her chair in an attempt to escape. She exclaimed, “Oh my gosh! What the hell! Like what, why?” DeGeneres subsequently asked Gomez about her Halloween plans. The singer revealed that she and her younger sister were planning to dress up as Elsa and Anna from the hit Disney film 'Frozen.' DeGeneres, always one step ahead, had another prank lined up. As Gomez spoke, an actor dressed in a blue Elsa costume snuck up behind her and lunged with a loud scream. Gomez jumped in shock again, and DeGeneres, as reported by Daily Mail.

Beyond the lighthearted pranks, the interview also touched on more serious topics. Gomez opened up about her experience with body shaming after pictures of her in a bikini surfaced online. She confessed, "Yeah, it was the first time I'd ever been called fat. But it was weird because it's not just, 'Oh, she's fat.' It’s like, 'She's a mess. She's gone off the deep end.' I'm like, 'Because I'm on vacation wearing a bathing suit?' Actually, technically, that is a little too small for me, but I didn't care. That's so degrading."

Gomez didn’t let the negativity define her. Instead, she took control of the narrative by posting another swimsuit photo on Instagram. When DeGeneres asked her why she responded that way, Gomez said, "Look, I don't want them to win. It's so annoying when I see it all over the place and everybody thinks they can bring me down. So my immediate response was, I’m gonna post a picture and I’m like, 'I’m happy with me you all,' and that was gonna be the story the next day. I wasn't gonna let that be the story. That wasn’t the story," as per Just Jared.

She further shared her fear about how youth must be suffering from bullying. She argued, "I actually had never experienced it before. I couldn't even imagine what my fans or kids go through at school-- it's just so difficult and awful. I want them to know it's OK."