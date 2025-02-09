Ellen DeGeneres once kissed Howard Stern to make a huge scandal disappear: "No one's going to think..."

Ellen DeGeneres and Howard Stern are pros at hitting the headlines! Back in October 2019, Ellen DeGeneres was criticized for sitting next to former President George Bush at a football game, with many pointing out the stark difference in their political views. To shift the focus away from the controversy, Howard Stern suggested a bold idea: a kiss between the two. According to E! News, Stern believed it would distract the public and spark a new topic for discussion.

While appearing in an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Stern recalled the entire Bush incident and said, "People were giving you grief about this George Bush picture. But listen, you know, I'm always with you. I'm on your side. The problem is—and this is a brilliant booking on your part, having me on the show—people have this picture in their mind of you and George Bush. What you need to do, in my opinion, is take a picture with me, making out with me. I'm just thinking. Once people see me with you, no one's going to think about George Bush."

DeGeneres quickly attempted to change the subject, shifting the conversation to painting and colors. Meanwhile, Stern's mind was still on the idea of kissing the famous talk show host. It wasn't long before he asked DeGeneres who the last man was that she kissed. DeGeneres said, "Probably Colin Farrell. Or Leo DiCaprio." Stern who seemed unimpressed by DeGeneres' answer went on to say, "Oh, those ugly guys? Well, now you're gonna kiss a hot guy. Kiss me, Ellen."

Ultimately, Stern's wish came true as DeGeneres kissed him on the lips. At that moment, Stern's wife, Beth Stern, was also sitting in the audience. Awkward much? While leaning in for the kiss, Stern quipped, "This is the picture that's going to make America forget that you were sitting next to George W. Bush. You're so smart to do this." While sharing his thoughts on the duo's kiss, Stern jokingly remarked, "Wait a second. I think there was tongue." However, DeGeneres denied the claims.

Later, DeGeneres addressed the Bush controversy on her talk show. "It may not seem like a big deal for a celebrity to attend a football game, but I never leave my house. So it is a big deal," DeGeneres said in her monologue, as per CBS News. DeGeneres revealed that Charlotte Jones, daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, invited her and her wife, Portia Rossi, to the football game. "When we were invited, I was aware I was going to be surrounded by people from very different views and beliefs—I'm not talking about politics. I was rooting for the Packers and get this—everybody in the Cowboys suite was rooting for the cowboys," DeGeneres shared.

"During the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together and, so, people were upset. They thought, 'Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president? Didn't even notice I'm holding the brand new iPhone 11. I'm friends with George Bush. In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have. We're all different and I think that we've forgotten that that's ok that we're all different. I wish people wouldn't wear fur. I don't like it, but I'm friends with people who wear fur...Just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be friends with them. When I say, 'Be kind to one another,' I don't mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone—doesn't matter." DeGeneres continued. The comedian wrapped up her monologue by saying, "Thanks, President Bush and Laura for a Sunday afternoon that was so fun…by the way, you owe me $6 for the nachos."