Ellen DeGeneres once gave a cringe tribute to Cardi B by copying her outfit: "My eyes are up here..."

"So in the movie Hustlers, Cardi B plays a stripper named Diamond. And before I became a comedian, I was also a stripper," DeGeneres mocked.

Ellen DeGeneres has regaled the audience with her creative Halloween appearances since 2003, in 2019 the comedian left the viewers in splits with her Cardi-B impersonation. Calling herself Cardi-E, DeGeneres rocked a black outfit that accentuated her curves inspired by the 'Up' rapper's role in the movie 'Hustlers.' "Before we start, I want to say my eyes are up here. My boobs are everywhere else. My costume this year is a tribute to Cardi B's character in the movie Hustlers, I Can't Be Cardi B. I'm Cardi E. E is for Ellen. It's also my bra size," she mocked amid the live audience cheers.

"This outfit has a whole lot going on from every angle. I don't know if you can tell. But how do they do that so fast? It actually was a lot to get me dressed like this. There's the wardrobe, there's hair, makeup, and a special thanks to the people at Goodyear for inflating me. Every year, I'm forced to dress up in a costume. And every year, they try to make it sexier than the year before," the veteran comedian continued by describing her risqué costume. "Honestly, it's amazing that I can be wearing so little and yet sweating so much. Feels like I'm smothered in a sexy futon or something," she added.

Cardi B at the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out on November 19, 2021, in LA, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rich Fury)

DeGeneres then proceeded to poke fun at the 'Drip' rapper, "So in the movie Hustlers, Cardi B plays a stripper named Diamond. And she was actually a stripper in real life before she went into music. And that is a coincidence because before I became a comedian, I was also a stripper. I was stripping paint from houses. But still, I was a stripper." Later during the segment, Cardi-B appeared from backstage and the two entertainers put out a 'twerking' act for the live studio crowd. Online viewers had mixed reactions to DeGeneres's Halloween act. "The way Ellen is holding out her fingers like she has some left overwing sauce on them has me rolling!" a fan reacted under the YouTube video. "I've never watched Cardi B any other interviews but man she's so humble and shy!" an online user praised the rapper.

"The moment when you realize that Cardi B dressed more conservatively than Ellen," a viewer complimented the 'Fast 9' actress. "She feels comfortable being Cardi E you can see she enjoys it," another fan noted referring to DeGeneres' act. According to Glamour, the television host first dressed like Dr.Phil in 2003, the next year she dressed like Scarlett O’Hara from the iconic film 'Gone with the Wind'. In 2007 she transformed into Jennifer Lopez, she then hilariously featured 'Jersey Shore' alum Snooki’s Hair as her 2010 Halloween costume. Her obsession with the stunning Latina Sofia Vergara was evident from her 2012 transformation.

DeGeneres then portrayed herself as Nicki Minaj in 2013, George and Amal Clooney the next year as an obvious ode to their publicized romance and wedding. The talk show host mocked the Kardashians for their baby boom in 2017 by entertaining the audience as Karla Kardashian. And at last, in 2018 she dressed herself as one of 'The Bachelor' contestants, “Listen, ladies, I didn’t come to make friends, and I didn’t come to make toast. I came for two things: to get a man and to drink tequila. And I’m out of tequila,” DeGeneres joked while in character. Throughout the 19 seasons, DeGeneres put up a show on Halloween by not just imitating A-lister but also garnering the highest ratings.