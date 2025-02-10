Ellen DeGeneres has a bizarre nickname for Diddy — and the internet is quite 'grossed' out by it

Several past interviews of controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs are resurfacing amid the inquiry into his alleged sex trafficking and abuse charges. Fans are now noticing warning signs they had previously overlooked. Ellen DeGeneres, who maintained a long-standing friendly relationship with Combs, is also facing criticism. An old post on X by DeGeneres, in which she called Combs by a bizarre nickname, has reignited discussions online.

DeGeneres used the nickname in a short birthday message she tweeted to Combs on his birthday. Along with several nicknames for the rapper, Degeneres wrote, "Happy birthday, P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Sean Combs, or as I call him, Cuddle McSnugglestuff. You don't need to know why." Many internet users flooded the comments, raising questions and criticism toward DeGeneres. One X (formerly Twitter) user, @TacoLiberty, commented, "I think you know a lot about what Diddy and the rest of Hollywood have done and are doing currently. May it come to light." Another person, @uncensoredsonic, wrote, "X is like a time machine, look at all these tweets getting ratio."

A third X user, @pawlykinesis, commented, "You are so gross - but you like that we can tell. But really SO gross. If I see you on TV ever again it will be too soon. Go back to your piece of cheese please." A fourth person, who goes by the username @sniickks, commented, "Mcsnugglestuff?!?! Those parties must’ve been insane to get a name like that." The tweet was never a hit—not because it was offensive, but simply because it wasn’t funny. However, in light of the serious allegations against the disgraced rapper, it has now taken on a much darker significance.

In light of the growing accusations against him, several of DeGeneres' previous conversations with Combs have been brought back into the public eye. The hip-hop mogul frequently appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' between 2006 and 2022, joking with the host. In a 2018 interview, DeGeneres playfully slammed Combs for coming late to her show before asking if he would be doing the same at a party she was hosting later. However, what caught the attention was her statement that the celebration doesn't begin until Combs arrives. Even if it was a lighthearted jest at the time, it seems strangely different now.

Combs was known for throwing extravagant parties that were often referred to as 'freak offs' by others. As reported by The Mirror, a list of celebrities who had attended his notorious parties has surfaced in the form of old photographs and videos after his arrest. Meanwhile, his legal issues have significantly worsened in the interim. Combs was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. However, he pleaded not guilty to all three accusations, claiming innocence. As reported by the Daily Mail, Combs was denied bail after the judge presiding over his hearing sided with the prosecution and determined that he was a risk as well as a possible threat to others.