Ellen DeGeneres 'dismissing' Megan Fox in awkward video has fans saying the same thing: "She was..."

Megan Fox and Ellen DeGeneres' awkward star sign chat resurfaces, leaving fans cringing at the host's dismissive attitude

Over the years, Ellen DeGeneres has faced immense backlash for some of her interactions with her celebrity guests. In 2012, 'Jennifer's Body' actress Megan Fox joined the popular late show host on her program, where they discussed astrological signs. DeGeneres revealed that her sun sign is Aquarius and her moon sign is Aries. According to She Finds, Fox put her astrological knowledge to the test and asked DeGeneres, "Do you find that you’re very independent?" she responded by saying, "No."

In her second attempt, Fox went on to ask the standup comedian if she was "bossy" or "controlling." DeGeneres simply replied, "No. You know I kind of yeah I make decisions and I'm controlling in the fact that this show would go to hell if I wasn’t involved. I mean I have got." DeGeneres then suggested Fox to focus on some positive things. Fox quipped, "I thought independent was a really positive." DeGeneres interrupted Fox amid conversation and shared, "I don’t know what that means exactly. I don’t go along with whatever anybody says or thinks, I have my own opinions, but I do like to be around… I don’t like to be alone or else you would not be here. I would have a radio show. It would just be me on radio."

The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' actress then asked DeGeneres, "Were you super active as a kid like physical, or you were introverted?" While answering the question, DeGeneres said, "No. I was I guess I was active I played sports." Fox jokingly remarked, "I don't know anything about astrology," to which DeGeneres replied, "I thought you did, and it turns out you don’t but look it's been great. I'm going to control this and end it. I'm going to end this right now. See how bossy I can be?"

At the end of the interview, Fox was visibly embarrassed as DeGeneres tried her best to poke fun at her but she didn't much pay attention and moved on like a pro. However, the fans called out DeGeneres in the comments section of the YouTube video for her dismissive behavior and lying during her interview with Fox. One social media user wrote, "Megan was spot on with the adjectives for Aquarians with Aries Moons, Ellen was probably rejecting all of them just for the show's sake." This was followed by a second user who penned, "Megan was right the entire time lol." A third user exclaimed, "Ellen was very dishonest with her answers, considering the scandal revolving around her abusing her wife, Portia. She was unnecessarily condescending and dismissive towards Megan." A fourth user went on to say, "Megan tried to warn us early!" A fifth user chimed in, "She was actually very right about Aquarius!"

For those wondering, DeGeneres was accused of mistreating her employees and fostering a toxic workplace environment in 2020. Around the same time, DeGeneres even offered an apology to her staff following the toxic workplace allegations. "I learned that things happened that should never have happened. If I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I am sorry for that," DeGeneres said, as per BBC. Ultimately, DeGeneres' talk show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' ended in 2022 after 19 seasons.