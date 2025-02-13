Ellen DeGeneres completely forgot who Katy Perry was married to in awkward TV moment

When Perry appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the comedian bizarrely introduced Perry as a spinster in the most awkward gaffe.

Russell Brand grabbed major headlines when he ended his marriage to Katy Perry with a brutal text message on New Year's Eve, right before she went live on stage in 2011. Ellen DeGeneres however seemed to have been living under a rock. Years later when Perry appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the veteran comedian played matchmaker to the 'Roar' singer in a game titled 'Will You Perry Me?' DeGeneres however bizarrely introduced Perry as a spinster.

The segment began with DeGeneres declaring, "You are single and ready to mingle...I can help you find a new boyfriend." "Do I have to get married again," the 'Fireworks' singer asked as DeGeneres explained the rules of the game. "You were not married," DeGeneres asserted. "I was when I was 25...it's been a long time honey," Perry responded. "To who?" DeGeneres asked, clueless. "His name is Russell Brand," Perry reminded. "Oh that's right I forgot about Russell yeah!" the comedian reacted. "Remember you gave me some wedding gifts on this show," Perry continued trying to jog DeGeneres' memory. "Yes, I do I do. Cool. Yeah, that'll be cut out all right," the seasoned host awkwardly acknowledged her blunder. Subsequently, Perry chose Tom Hiddleston, Chris Martin, Harry Styles, and Leonardo DiCaprio as mates in the game.

Katy Perry Russell Brand at the premiere of 'The Tempest' at the El Capitan Theatre on December 6, 2010, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

For those unversed, Perry and Brand tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan, India in 2010. However, the martial bliss only lasted 14 months. As per Hello! magazine, the 'Trolls' actor attributed their separation to being famous and having to live life in the spotlight. While appearing on the John Bishop in Conversation podcast in 2018, he shared that Perry had been busy with her touring schedules. He argued that while he was 'occupied and busy' it was not to 'the same degree.' He shared, "The marriage didn't last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame."

Never forget when Russell Brand dumped Katy Perry via text (!) and had her *in bits* before a huge show. You DON’T treat a top pop girlie like this. 🚮 #dispatches pic.twitter.com/sWDyD8LJ2Q — Rory Boyle (@MrRoryBoyle) September 16, 2023

Perry, on the other hand, called out her ex-husband for being controlling in a 2013 exclusive with Vogue. She said, "He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.” She added, "Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me on December 31, 2011.”

The Grammy winner admitted that she thought their marriage had ended because of her celebrity status, but quickly discovered otherwise. She however refused to disclose the real reason just yet. She explained, "I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day." Meanwhile, Brand went on to praise his ex in subsequent interviews, wishing her the best. The stand-up comedian tied the knot with Laura Gallacher in 2017 and the couple welcomed two daughters Mabel and Peggy. Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom and the couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove.