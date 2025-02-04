Ellen DeGeneres asked if Wendy Williams's son was 'embarrassed' by her — she was having none of it

Ellen DeGeneres once asked Wendy Williams about her relationship with her then 12-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Former talk show host Wendy Williams is known for her outspoken nature, but she found herself in an awkward moment when Ellen DeGeneres called out her spontaneity on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' The comedian stunned the former broadcaster with a surprisingly blunt question involving her then 12-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. "How is he with his mother being so outspoken? Is he proud of you or do you embarrass him sometimes? Because most kids with a mom that just says whatever she feels would be embarrassed," DeGeneres asked. But Williams shot down the query with a positive reply, "No you know he is believe it or not really cool with who I am," she said.

The veteran television host continued, "For instance, he loves my long wigs. I wear wigs I have thyroid disease and so my hair is thinned I don't wear them just for a joke," Williams revealed. Additionally, she shared that her son was proud of her vegan diet choices. According to People, Hunter Jr. has remained out of the public eye except recently when he appeared in 'Where is Wendy Williams?' a documentary based on his mother. He is the only child of the former media personality and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. The couple sought a divorce in 2020 after Hunter Sr. was involved in a cheating scandal. While appearing on 'The View' in 2019 Williams stated that she shared a cordial relationship with her son.

Wendy Williams and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr. at The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on October 17, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Tran)

“He’s doing very well,” she said. “We talk every day. Sometimes a couple of times a day … he’s in a good space, he only wants to see me and his dad happy.” Williams had emotionally revealed that she had faced several miscarriages before conceiving her only son. “I fought tooth and nail to be a mother,” she revealed while appearing 2015 PBS special 'American Masters: The Women’s List' series. “I suffered several miscarriages including two at five months. So our Kevin is a hard-won child," she added. Hunter Jr. has constantly supported his mother's endeavors by attending her major career milestones. “He’s always encouraged me to keep it going,” she gushed over him during the unveiling of her wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s in New York in 2021. “And never asks me to pull back from anything that I say or that I wear or anything like that. He’s always been very encouraging.”

Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), however, the former radio DJ made it a point to attend her son's graduation ceremony in December last year. It was the television star's rare public outing amid her early onset of dementia, she was seen wheelchair-bound wearing a stunning electric blue sequin dress for the event. The same month Hunter Jr. gave a rare health update about his mother, “While I’m here quick update on my mom. She’s sober and wants to come home. We’re fighting to make that happen because Isolation is killing her faster than anything else," he commented under an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LENARD (@cthagod)

According to Page Six, Charlamagne Tha God, radio host of the 'Breakfast Club' had shared a reel on Instagram of Williams enjoying some self-care before attending Hunter Jr.’s college graduation in Miami. As per reports, Williams is reportedly undergoing treatment at an unidentified treatment center.