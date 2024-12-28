'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's health takes a 'turn for the worse': "There's no curing..."

These health concerns have been clear this year during the duck hunting season he’s led since founding 'Duck Commander' in 1973.

Prayers and well wishes are pouring in across social media for the beloved patriarch of 'Duck Dynasty' Phil Robertson, following news that he is going through several health issues. Phil's condition was brought forth by his son, Jase Robertson, in an episode of their family's podcast, 'Unashamed with the Robertson Family.' His clearly emotionally sensitive revelation was that his dad had just been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's, coupled with an inexplicable blood disorder that has bothered him for years.

"Phil's not doing well. According to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase went on to explain in this podcast, the concern heavy in his voice. Things have recently taken a turn for the worse, as the blood condition has rapidly accelerated and is now affecting his entire body. Several medical teams have reviewed his case, and the prognosis is not good. "We've got a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests, and they're all in agreement that there's no curing what he has," Jase shared, as per Penn Live.

The reality of these health concerns has been strikingly evident this year in the duck hunting season that has defined his life since 1973 when he founded Duck Commander. During what Jase said was "one of the best opening days we've ever had," Phil was there but noticeably silent and inactive. "He did not fire his weapon at all," Jase revealed, adding that his daddy later confided in him, "Jase, I was miserable," as per the New York Post. The decline of Phil's health has affected his participation in the family's podcast, on which he had been one of the regulars to feature. "He's just not doing well. He's really struggling," Jase noted. "I'm like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.' He's like, 'Tell me about it,'" as per Deadline.

Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson gives the invocation prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Duck Commander 500 (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Graythen)

Alan Robertson, Phil's other son, painted a more nuanced picture of his father's condition, calling the good and bad days unpredictable. "Some days he's a little better, you know, a little more witty, but other days not so much," Alan related. The news has seen an outpouring of love from several high-profile names, including Louisiana's Governor Bobby Jindal, who immediately took to social media upon hearing the news to voice his concern, writing, "Praying for (Phil Robertson) and his family." The Robertson family, who stole America's hearts during their reality show's run from 2012 to 2017 on A&E, are now focused on making Phil as comfortable as possible. Unless there is what Jase describes as a "supernatural intervention," they realize that their dad's condition would not get any better.

Now, amid his health complications, his family has kept intact a tight-knit support system and the faith that has generally characterized them before the public eye. The family still communicates through their podcast, mirroring the same candor and faith as they address this trying period in their patriarch's life. They are open about Phil's condition, and that has opened up a bridge for their fans to offer support and prayers as they always have, proving that the Robertson family touches lives outside of their television fame.