‘Duck Dynasty’ icon John Godwin announces retirement after 25 years: "That's enough..."

Reflecting on his decision to leave the show which aired from 2012 to 2017, Godwin quipped that he was 'ready to go fishing.'

John Godwin, one of the renowned members of the Duck Commander crew, is bidding adieu to the 'Duck Dynasty'. According to Taste of Country magazine, Godwin, a decoy technician and duck call builder, well-noted for appearing on the popular reality series recently announced his retirement during a January 9 episode of the group's podcast 'Duck Call Room.' Reflecting on his decision to leave the show which aired from 2012 to 2017, Godwin said, “25 years, that’s enough." He further quipped that he was 'ready to go fishing.'

Godwin's 'Duck Dynasty’ co-star, Lisa Robertson, also shared a special post to celebrate his retirement. Robertson posted a cool picture of Godwin chilling like a boss in a blow-up hot tub. She penned, "Happy Retirement John Godwin! Get ready for some honey-do’s! You know Paula Godwin can’t let you just sit around eating Bon-bons! Love you! Thank you for your dedication to 'Duck Commander.'"

In response, fans of the show flocked to the comments section to offer their well wishes. A person wrote, "Congratulations on your retirement. You certainly have given us a lot of laughter over the years. God bless you and your family." Another Instagram user added, "Congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏. Let the honey do’s begin." A comment also read, "A great Godly man! Happy retirement. I just retired recently myself as a Bloodhound handler and Bomb K9 for Miami Dade Police." In a similar vein, another wished, "Congratulations on your retirement!! God bless you and your entire family!! I hope you will still be on the duck call room podcast sometime!!"

While Godwin's news was a bittersweet announcement, 'Duck Dynasty' fans received some seriously bad news recently in December 2024. Actor Phil Robertson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. In an episode of the 'Unashamed with the Robertson Family' podcast, the 'Duck Dynasty' alum's son, Jase shared a health update about his father. "Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems. It’s accelerated and is causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together...He's really struggling," he said, according to People magazine.

For the unversed, 'Duck Dynasty' is a reality show that revolves around the Robertson family, who shot to fame over their successful family business, Duck Commander. Over the years, the show has garnered immense love and support from the side of fans. Following the success of 'Duck Dynasty', the makers went on to create many spin-offs such as 'Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty' and 'Going Si-Ral.'