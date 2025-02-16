Drew Barrymore reveals her best on-screen kiss that's more than 'just hot chemistry': "His wife is..."

Drew Barrymore has shared the screen with several leading men, but when it comes to the best on-screen kiss, one name stands out above the rest—Adam Sandler. Barrymore once appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,’ where she played a game that led to the much-anticipated revelation. When asked by Cohen who her best on-screen was, Barrymore didn’t hesitate to give the honor to her longtime friend and co-star, Sandler. However, she emphasized that their chemistry went beyond just physical attraction. She remarked, “I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic. We never dated, his wife Jackie [Sandler] is my dear friend. But, I love being in films with him because I think we’re representing something bigger than hot sexual chemistry. We’re representing true admiration of another person.”

Barrymore and Sandler’s on-screen romance has played out in multiple films, including ‘The Wedding Singer,’ ‘50 First Dates,’ and ‘Blended.’ Their deep friendship off-screen has only added to their undeniable chemistry in front of the camera. Their families have even enjoyed watching ‘50 First Dates,’ together, further solidifying their bond. The admiration between Barrymore and Sandler is mutual, with Sandlers wife Jackie being one of their biggest supporters. During a 2014 interview on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Sandler shared, “The best thing is that my wife loves Drew so much that… there’s no jealousy at all. She’s just like, ‘Get in there!’” as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Barrymore playfully added, “If you’re not being romantic enough, she will like, berate you behind the camera.” Sandler then recalled, “I go, ‘Okay, we’re moving on. Let’s go. That was great, Drew. Good job.’ And I walked away and I just see my wife [shaking her head]. ‘Just please, for the sake of women, get in there and just look a little more alive!’” While Barrymore’s best on-screen kiss belonged to Sandler, another actor had a particularly memorable experience while filming a romantic scene with her. Michael Vartan, Barrymore’s co-star in ‘Never Been Kissed,’ once admitted that their final kiss on the baseball field took him by surprise.

As per People magazine, during a cast reunion on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Vartan revealed a behind-the-scenes secret that left Barrymore stunned. He revealed, "Yeah, there's a story about the famous scene that very few people know about and I'm not sure I should…You do not know about it. So I get up to the mound, and we embrace and we start kissing and you really kissed me — I mean you really kissed me, I was not ready for it in the least. And I'm a man, I was a very young man back then and I had feelings, the feelings just happened and I very quickly realized I was in a very bad spot because I was wearing very loose, sort of slacks." To save himself from embarrassment, Vartan abruptly yelled “Cut!” and pretended to have injured his back.

He revealed, "I thought 'This is going to be a disaster when they cut, I must preemptively end this,' so what I did is in a panic I just yelled 'Cut' and bent over and said 'Oh guys sorry my back, I put my back out playing ball.' I went off into my corner and I was thinking horrible thoughts like you know 'dead puppies, dead puppies, dead father, dead father' and so finally I was able to compose myself and luckily the subsequent scenes went on without a hitch but that was — you were a very good kisser." Barrymore recalled their kiss fondly, revealing that she went all in because Vartan was single at the time.