Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife admits she had no idea who he was and thought he needed a haircut

Frane revealed, "...And I looked at his(Duane Chapman) picture and I say, 'I have no idea who that is - and that guy needs a haircut.'"

Francie Frane, the woman who captured Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter’s heart after the tragic loss of his wife, Beth, has a fascinating story about their unexpected romance. In an interview a while ago, Frane revealed that not only had she never heard of Chapman before meeting him, but her first impression was less than flattering. She spilled the beans and revealed, "So she pulls up pictures of Duane and Beth and she holds the phone up to me and she said, 'This is Dog the Bounty Hunter, you know who he is.' And I looked at his picture and I say, 'I have no idea who that is - and that guy needs a haircut.'”

Intriguingly, while staying at a hotel, her friend had a divine insight. She shared, "She goes, 'Okay…God just said to me that you're going to meet Dog The Bounty Hunter…' And I just started laughing and I said to her, 'Your God antennas are all twisted. That's just ridiculous, just stop it.'" At the time, Frane was grieving the loss of her husband, Bob, who had passed away from cancer. The turning point came when she returned a voicemail that was originally left for her late husband’s excavating business, as reported by The Sun.

The healthy eating habits @DogBountyHunter’s fiancée Francie Frane has instilled in him have had a major impact on his overall health. Take a look inside their refrigerator to see what Dog is eating these days.



You can catch Dog and Francie on the show tomorrow, 11/9. pic.twitter.com/hzvytKXK9V — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 8, 2020

Frane explained, "...I called back and he answers the phone and I said to him, 'I'm really sorry to tell you that my husband passed away a few months ago.' So he starts balling and then I start crying…” In that moment, their shared grief became a bridge to a deep connection. Chapman revealed that he had also recently lost his wife, Beth, to cancer. What began as a heartfelt conversation soon blossomed into love, as noted by People magazine.

Their relationship progressed quickly but meaningfully. Chapman proposed in a romantic candlelit setting, and the couple planned a big family wedding. For Frane, the idea of remarrying was a shock. She confessed, "Did I ever thought that I would be with anyone ever again? Absolutely not…I told everyone, my family, friends, everybody that I go to church with, I will never, ever be with anybody ever again…We feel like we've known each other for years and years."

Their relationship, rooted in shared loss and faith, has also faced public scrutiny, particularly from fans who feel Chapman moved on too quickly. Frane remains unbothered. She remarked, "I fell in love with Duane Lee Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter is what he does for a living. And I'm supportive of that 100%. I'm supportive of anything he does 100%...But you know, people love him and he's changing lives. So who wouldn't be excited to be a part of that and walking alongside him, watching him do that? So the celebrity thing it doesn't bother me at all. I don't find my worth there. I know who I am and all I want to do is support him and walk alongside him."