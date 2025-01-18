Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals the Bible verse he wants to hear in his final moments

Duane Chapman revealed that his beliefs on his death were significantly influenced by the death of his wife.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has frequently talked about how his unbreakable faith in God gets him through both the best and the worst times in life. He experienced the devastating loss of his daughter Barbara Katy, age 23, in 2009, and the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, following a brave battle with cancer, over a decade later. Duane's faith held firm despite these huge losses. He also revealed a Bible verse that he hopes to hear when his time comes in a very emotional interview after Beth's death.

Duane Chapman at Borders Wall Street on March 19, 2010, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jemal Countess)

Duane revealed that his beliefs on his death were significantly influenced by the death of his wife. He stated that he hoped to hear the Bible verse from Genesis 1:1 in his last moments. It reads, "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." As reported by Premier Christian, the reality star said, "After I've seen how she went slow, I said, 'Lord, I've figured it out - I want to go fast, but you got to let someone at least read Genesis 1:1 to me'. All my staff has been advised, if something happens to me, I want to hear Genesis 1:1, so that I know that means to say, 'Lord forgive me.'" He also praised his wife's strong faith, mentioning that she frequently referenced Proverbs 18:21.

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.



Genesis 1:1 — Bible (@_Bible_001) September 30, 2024

It declares, "The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit." Duane then revealed the final words that his wife uttered before she died. He said, “When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name and hold her, and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more.’” As reported by Page Six, he added, “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple of times — ‘I love you’ and, ‘Are you guys all OK? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.” Beth revealed in September 2017 that she had been diagnosed with stage II throat cancer.

By November 2017, the reality star was cancer-free, but a year later, it returned. In November 2018, Duane had expressed concern about Beth's declining health. Just days ago, it was reported that she had undergone emergency surgery in Los Angeles to remove a blockage from her throat, which had been hindering her breathing. On Mother’s Day in 2019, Beth shared that she had stopped her chemotherapy treatments. Although Duane said Beth refused to accept death, he also acknowledged that she had prepared for it in her own way. Her determination to live was unwavering, and she fought not just for herself but to show others how to endure and what to do when faced with such a battle.

The news of her passing came after Duane’s announcement that Beth was admitted to Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. In a heartfelt statement on June 26, 2019, Duane, along with his family, humbly asked for prayers for Beth. A representative for the Chapmans later confirmed that Beth passed away at 5:32 a.m., the exact time she would usually wake up to hike Koko Head. She was surrounded by her loved ones, with Duane by her side, holding her hand, as reported by People Magazine.